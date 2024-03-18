NBA bracket watch: An early look at playoff seeds and matchups

The playoffs are still a month away and there’s a lot left to be decided in the seedings. However, there are some pieces of the puzzle that are already settling into their spaces.

For one thing it appears a foregone conclusion that the Celtics will have the number one seed wrapped up sooner than later. They are the first team to clinch a playoff spot and have just a 7 game magic number to clinch the top overall seed.

The Bucks and Cavs are the closest in the East at 9.5 and 11 games behind respectively (as of Sunday after the Wizards game). Then things get pretty jumbled together with the Knicks, Magic, Pacers, Heat, and Sixers all within 3 games of each other. Two of those teams will likely have to be in the play-in tournament, where they will most likely be joined by the Bulls and Hawks (barring a run by the Nets).

So I thought I’d take an early look at what all of this means for the playoff seedings and matchups.

Celtics potential 1st round matchups: (Play-in teams)

Right now the Pacers are in the 6th seed by half a game, but that could change. Behind them are the Heat and Sixers. I don’t really see any of those teams having a hard time beating out the Bulls or Hawks but anything can happen in a one or two game format. The Bulls in particular have some veterans that will play hard, if nothing else.

Clearly the Joel Embiid injury has a huge impact on where the Sixers will be a month from now. If he’s back and looking like 90% of his MVP level self, that would be a less than ideal first round opponent.

Then there’s our old friends the Miami Heat. On one hand, we could exorcise those daemons right away. On the other hand, ...(waves hand vaguely at everything in our recent history).

Moving on, the only other opponent that I think could be a challenging first round opponent is the Pacers. Haliburton hasn’t been the same since his injury, but if he gets back to where he was early in the season, they could be dangerous. In particular with new addition Pascal Siakam.

What teams could we face in the 2nd round?

Assuming the Celtics make it past their first round opponent (they better) the next opponent would be the winner of the 4-5 series. Right now that’s looking like the Knicks vs. the Magic.

Assuming they are at full speed by the playoffs, the Knicks are the matchup that gives me the most pause. They have a shifty, dynamic scoring guard, a tough-minded, well coached defense, and O.G. to make life difficult for Tatum. I like our chances against anyone, but New York could be a headache in the playoffs.

The Magic have some talent, but they still seem a year or two away from being a real threat in the playoffs.

Power Poll Threat Index (Jeff’s opinion)