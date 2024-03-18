Holiday, Horford, Hauser, Davison out vs. Pistons

The Boston Celtics are in full “Hospital Celtics” mode for their matchup this evening with the Detroit Pistons.

The Celtics will be missing key players, including Jrue Holiday, Sam Hauser, Al Horford, and JD Davison. Additionally, wingman Jaylen Brown, is questionable to suit up with an ankle sprain, and missed last night’s contest against Washington. Jayson Tatum, who finished with 30 points in 27 minutes last night, is questionable with a right ankle impingement.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight vs. DET:



Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

JD Davison (illness, non-Covid) - OUT

Sam Hauser (left ankle sprain) - OUT

Jrue Holiday (right shoulder contusion) - OUT

Al Horford (left big toe sprain) - OUT

Although there’s a lengthy injury report, there’s optimism on the horizon. Center Kristaps Porzingis is likely to return tonight after missing the last five games due to a hamstring injury.

Hauser, on the verge of making history Sunday, finished with a career-high 30 points, on 10-13 three-point shooting. Unfortunately his career night was cut short. He left limping to the locker room in the third quarter after awkwardly landing on his ankle. Luckily the Wisconsin native avoided a catastrophic injury, and according to The Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, his x-rays were negative.

C’s center Horford will not suit up as expected, given Boston is on a back-to-back. Filling in nicely for Kristaps Porzingis, the Dominican native’s averaged 10.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, on 42.1 percent from long rang over the last ten games.

For the backcourt, Holiday will be sidelined tonight with a right shoulder contusion. Averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 in 61 games for Boston, Holiday logged just 22 minutes last night against Washington.

Two-way guard Davison, who’s appeared in five regular season games, is listed as out with an illness.

Short handed for the second consecutive game, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard are expected to control the backcourt tonight. With Horford out of the lineup, expect Luke Kornet to receive solid playing time tonight.

(2/2):



Kristaps Porzingis (right hamstring strain) - PROBABLE

Jayson Tatum (right ankle impingement) - QUESTIONABLE

With Porzingis unable to lace up, Kornet’s taken advantage of playing time. Coming off a 14 point, two block, and six rebound performance last night, he’s had three points double-figures within the last five games.

In addition to Kornet, expect Xavier Tillman and Oshae Brissett to earn significant minutes. In fact, Brissett earned the starting nod Monday, adding seven points, four rebounds, and two assists in 29 minutes. Perhaps it’s a colossal game incoming for rookie Jordan Walsh.

The Celtics lead the league with a 53-14 record, and head coach Joe Mazzulla has succeeded in getting full commitment from every player. Although the entire bench is extremely thin tonight, the C’s are not letting off the gas, especially on second leg of a back to back. Either way, it will give Mazzulla a chance to develop even further chemistry with the second unit. Boston looks to improve to 31-3 at the TD Garden.

Tonight the Celtics host the Pistons, with tip-off set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.