Celtics stay-ready group is more than ready

Questioned about all the little things the Boston Celtics’ stay-ready guys did on Monday night, Joe Mazzulla perked up in his seat. He shook his head as if to say, “man, that was great,” and finished the thought himself.

“Jaden Springer making the extra pass. Xavier Tillman’s defense on the perimeter...” the inquiry detailed.

“...Oshae [Brissett]’s offensive rebounding. Svi [Mykhailiuk, too],” Mazzulla said, finishing the thought before the question even finished.

The Detroit Pistons were in town, and the Celtics were without four of their top eight rotation players. Derrick White notched his first career triple-double. Jaylen Brown poured in 31 points. Kristaps Porzingis returned from injury.

On paper, the stars won Boston the night, but under the surface, the role players shined.

“They take their job seriously. They’re professionals, and they understand that the work that they do prepares them for situations,” said Mazzulla. “And I think it’s important throughout the season when you have moments to put them in the game and trust them that you do it because it validates the work. It validates who they are as players. So, it’s a credit to them and to the staff.”

All season, Mazzulla has preached the importance of equity. Superstars, starting five, bench player, stay-ready guys — no one is any different than the rest. “We try to treat them just like we do anyone else,” he said. “They all get the same reps.”

So, when Mykhailiuk, Brissett, Tillman, and Springer earned extended minutes on Monday, it was about more than just staying ready.

Mykhailiuk, known for his three-point shot, wreaked havoc with his pesky off-ball defense.

Brissett and Springer mucked up the offensive glass, making life difficult for the Pistons.

The latter dished out four assists and blocked two shots.

“Jaden [is] just always ready,” White said. “And, what, two blocks? And just flying around out there. I mean, I remembered when we played against him in the preseason, he was playing like that. That hard. So, it’s nice to have him on our team.”

Meanwhile, Tillman harassed Detroit ball-handlers on the perimeter.

The Celtics’ defense just had Malachi Flynn stuck in purgatory.



Called for a switch to get Jaden Springer away, just to have Xavier Tillman bully him.



These are Boston’s third-stringers.



The defensive talent on this roster is insane. pic.twitter.com/2R6FOnAces — Jack Simone (@JackSimoneNBA) March 19, 2024

“X does a great job of switching on anybody and just moving his feet,” White said Boston’s trade deadline acquisition. “Keeping guys in front of him. Not just today, but he’s been doing that every time he’s been in there.”

Boston’s third-stringers are always ready to give the team minutes, but their ability to nail the small things is what makes this group so special. Rather than just going through the motions, they’re going through the extra effort.

“We’re in constant communication,” Mazzulla said. “Sometimes it’s about when the next opportunity [they’re] gonna get and what it’s gonna look like. It could be working on something today that we could see five games from now.

“So, we’re just kind of constantly finding small ways to improve [and] to get them better, but also [to] stay sharp on the fundamentals.”

The Celtics’ stay-ready group is more than ready. They’re locked in.