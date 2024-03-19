Topic Tuesday: Deep bench thoughts

The last couple of games have largely played out like the preseason. Stars getting staggered nights off, experimenting with lineups, experimenting with different actions, and a whole lot of minutes for guys that normally don’t see much time.

So I thought I’d open up a topic on the deep bench “stay ready” guys. Below are my quick hit thoughts on them but I encourage discussion and extended thoughts in the comments below.

Defense First

Not specific to any one player, but I do love the fact that Brad Stevens seemed to focus on guys that get after it on the defensive side of the ball. Xavier Tillman, Jaden Springer, Jordan Walsh, and Oshae Brissett could all play spot minutes in the playoffs if the team needs to get a single stop. Also, in blowouts they can be trusted to maintain a lead without too much slippage. It is annoying to have to put the starters back in a game because the bench allowed a prolonged run. This group doesn’t score in bunches, but they also hustle for loose balls and fight over screens which has a way of disrupting those late runs.

Svi Mykhailiuk

There isn’t a lot in the prior paragraph that applies to Svi, but the guy isn’t shy about putting up shots. Unfortunately he hasn’t hit enough of them over the course of the year to really make an impact (shooting just 33% on the year). To be fair, it is hard getting a rhythm playing garbage time on random nights through the year. Also, he does have a reputation as a shooter, so he does provide some spacing.

Jaden Springer

Defenses are giving Jaden Springer all the space he wants to work on his jumper. That is probably the one thing that will continue to hold him back until he develops it further. That’s a shame too because he’s so fun in other aspects of the game. He’s aggressive getting to the hoop, has some touch in the midrange, and he’s a menace on defense.

Xavier Tillman

I’m just going to leave this here. This is your 4th string center.

Payton Pritchard

He’s really not a “deep bench” guy, but he plays a key role with that bench group. Shoutout to the Green With Envy podcast that made this point. Pritchard gets 15-20 regular rotation minutes in “normal” games but then he also plays long minutes with the bench unit because “somebody needs to dribble” (and shoot). I’m glad that the team locked him up with an extension because he’s just the kind of guy that couldn’t be replaced easily if we lost him under the new 2nd apron rules. (Something to watch with Kornet’s free agency this summer)

Your turn: What extended thoughts do you have on the extended bench guys?