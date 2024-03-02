Playoff ready: 10 takeaways from Celtics/Mavericks

#1 Turning up the pressure - again

Just like in their game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics turned up the pressure in the third and fourth quarters. The Celtics had started the game strong. However, the Dallas Mavericks found ways to get their offense going, which forced Boston to dig deeper.

Overall, though, this was a solid game for the Celtics with a genuine playoff feel. The fact that they contained one of the better teams in the Western Conference, which had gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, is an encouraging sign for this juncture of the season. Still, there were some valuable lessons to learn from the contest.

#2 Once again, Kristaps Porzingis was the difference maker

At this point, every team in the NBA has asked the same question: “How do you defend shots like that.”

You must respect the threat of Jrue Holiday, both on the drive and the pull-up. You have to respect the shooters that are spacing the floor. And you have to navigate the screening actions. Then, to add insult to injury, you have a 7-foot-2 big man standing a step or two behind the three-point line, waiting to fire away.

Success in the NBA is about situation, fit, and timing. Porzingis's addition checked all three boxes. He’s thriving in Boston’s system, and they’re a drastically better team because of it.

Furthermore, as you can see in the above clip, Porzingis being on the perimeter drags dropping bigs toward the three-point line. That has two advantages. First, it removes the rim protection from the paint, which can create openings on secondary cuts and drives. Second, it opens up potential on-ball driving actions, or it keeps some space between the shooting threat and the big man, as they’re too cautious to fully commit to contesting the shot. Both Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford struggled with this con

However, Porzingis also found some success when scoring around the rim, while also nailing a middie to round out his three-level scoring. This play from the veteran big man was arguably my favorite, as he drove the lane, posted up and gave his defender the business.

It’s hard to envision how teams will limit Porzingis’ impact while keeping everyone else in check — such is the talent and depth of the Celtics' top-six rotation.

#3 Jrue Holiday’s opening quarter

Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that Jrue Holiday was the missing piece for the Milwaukee Bucks championship run. His versatility, elite defense, and high-level scoring can all fade into the background of the Celtics roster littered with high-end talent. However, in the first quarter, Holiday put on a show.

The degree of difficulty on this shot and the body control to keep the ball aligned with the basket were both incredible. There’s a reason why Holiday is among the best corner-three shooters in the league this season. He’s the ideal release valve when spacing the floor, as he can pass, dribble, and shoot out of any situation. Of course, his scoring was only one aspect of what he displayed during the opening exchanges.

The timing from Holiday on the above clip, where he sees Luka Doncic driving to the rim, waits for his to pick his pass, and then jumps the lane to get the steal/deflection is another example of how Holiday lets the game come to him. He’s been stellar all season. However, in a game against a legitimate Western Conference contender, it was fun seeing him embrace a bigger role in the first quarter and then slide into more of a playmaking mindset as the game wore on.

#4 Jayson Tatum’s third quarter

Jayson Tatum dropped 16 points in the third quarter. He went 5-of-8 from the field, with four of those five shots coming from the perimeter. He also chipped in on the glass with three rebounds. These are the stretches you want from Tatum. He doesn’t need to dominate a whole game. There’s enough talent around him to take that kind of pressure off his shoulders.

However, with the Mavericks finding success on cuts and rim-rolls, seeing Tatum step up and take over when his team needed it the most, was encouraging considering how close we are to the postseason.

Do you know what I love about the above play? It’s not Tatum knocking down the shot. Instead, it’s how Jaylen Brown manipulated the defense with his baseline cut, dragging multiple defenders away from the perimeter to give his teammate an easier look at the basket. Still, Tatum had to knock it down if he wanted to reward Brown and Derrick White for their creation within the action.

When it comes to Tatum’s interior bucket, it’s fitting that it came off a slice action on a sideline-out-of-bounds play — that’s been a moneymaker for him and Joe Mazzulla all season. It’s nice to see it working against such high-level competition.

Tatum ended the game with 52.6% shooting and 55.6% from 3-point range. He’s not always going to be that consistent. Yet, the adjustment he’s made in terms of letting the game come to him has positioned him to be a more versatile and consistent threat on both sides of the floor. He looks ready to lead a championship team. He looked ready to go toe-to-toe with whatever version of Luka Boston got.

#5 Some legitimate Tillman minutes

I’ve been wondering when we were going to get a closer look at Tillman. Luke Kornet has been playing well in his role. It made sense that Tillman would need to remain patient. Dallas’ center rotation is tall, strong, explosive, and speedy. Those types of bigs can give Kornet problems unless Boston is defending in the halfcourt. So, Tillman’s inclusion certainly made sense.

Early signs are encouraging. Tillman ran the floor well. He created a good separation for his teammates on screens. His passing looked crisp. And he got a few opportunities to put points on the board. What stood out most to me, was his passing and decision making when operating in the short-roll. The ball didn’t stick. Some of the “young Al Horford” comparisons floating around online aren’t far off the mark based on early introductions.

Nothing like a little big-to-big passing for a lob finish out of a short-roll possession, right?

Of course, we should also credit Tillman’s defense. He defended eight shots in total, holding his matchups to 25% shooting, including forcing two misses from the perimeter.

I also liked the defensive effort in the below play. Doncic manages to get the bucket because he’s Doncic, but the overall positioning, effort, and movement were all fantastic from the recent addition.

As a first legitimate impression, Tillman gave a great account of himself.

#6 Struggles containing Dereck Lively II

There was a stretch during the second quarter where it felt like Dereck Lively II was getting whatever he wanted on offense. His size and pace make him a tough matchup, especially when switching without a dropping big protecting the rim.

Lively II only secured six points during his run, but his movement generated issues for Boston, allowing secondary drives or open jumpers elsewhere on the floor. If he continues to develop his game, he’s going to become a problem for opposing defenses. Looks like the ideal type of big to have playing next to Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

#7 A strong night for Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown was fantastic on both sides of the ball. He pressured the rim. Hit his threes. Defended at a high level and stuck to his role. What I liked the most from his performance against Dallas was that he got some assists on the board. He’s been flashing legitimate improvements in his ballhandling and playmaking this season, so it always sticks out when he gets some dimes to his name.

In previous years, we would have seen Brown force a shot here. We can say the same for Tatum, too. However, rather than looking to try and draw a foul, Brown spotted Porzingis in the weakside slot and fired an impressive pass out of the block to find his teammates and complete the cookies and cream connection that we’ve all enjoyed so much this season.

In a game like this, with the world watching and the national television spotlight shining bright, it’s easy for players to get sucked into trying to prove themselves. Brown — like the rest of his teammates — stuck to the game plan. He stuck to his role, operated as a featured scorer, and produced a solid three-level scoring two-way performance. I loved that he also grabbed seven boards, that’s been another area of improvement for his this season.

Before I move on, I’d be remiss not to leave you with the prettiest of pretty lay-ups.

#8 Gettin’ Nerdy With It: Solid defense

I’ll keep this one short. The Mavericks went to this nice action to open their possession. It looks like a blend of a “wheel action” and a “floppy action” and as we all known, I’m a sucker for stringing actions together.

Payton Pritchard deserves a lot of credit for how he pressured the action in a chaser role. Tillman played his part. But overall, the Celtics executed their defensive scheme with precision, pace, and force. They swamped Doncic late in the shot clock and forced a violation. The fact Boston didn’t over-react to the initial entry play, and stood their ground against one of the best scorers in the league, show’s that they’re fully locked in heading toward the post-season.

#9 Al Horford still looks young

He just doesn’t seem to age, does he?

At his age, Horford could be forgiven for being one of the last players up the court in transition. Yet, he often finds himself being one of the first. His energy appears to be boundless. In the above play, he sprints the floor, gets into his spot with space, and nails a rhythm three.

Throughout the game, Horford played some solid defense, control his angles, positioned himself well on offense, and hit his easy looks. He’s doing everything being asked of him, while also being a primary leader on the roster.

He ended the game with 12 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Yet, it was his two blocks that really stood out.

Do you know why this stood out? Because that’s a 36-year-old big man guarding on the perimeter, staying in front of a guard, and then getting the block. Ageless Al is more than just a nickname; it’s the truth.

#10 Derrick White, playmaker

White has taken a step back in terms of scoring in recent games. Yet his impact continues to be felt on both sides of the floor. Against the Mavericks, he made his presence felt by operating as a primary playmaker. Yes, he hit his open looks, but for the most part, his decision-making and ability to read the game stood out.

White had eight dimes to his name against Dallas. His willingness to drag his dribble or probe with the drive is what opens up passing lanes and angles for him. The below clip of a simple pick-and-roll with Porzingis is a good illustration of how White remains patient, draws the defense, and then makes a decision based on how the opponent is looking to limit him,

I’m trying to keep my segments on White short, primarily because I’ve already said most of what can be said about his game and also because I need to leave some stuff to say next time — that’s how consistent he’s been all year. He’s the ideal connector for any championship team, just like his fellow guard, Holiday.

Looking Ahead

The Celtics face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. It’s an early-ish game. The Warriors have looked good since the All-Star break. It will be interesting to see how Joe Mazzulla looks to limit Golden State’s second unit now that Chris Paul and Klay Thompson are both coming off the bench.

Still, with 10 straight wins in the books and the Celtics firing on all cylinders, I’m excited to see how the game goes and am looking forward to what will hopefully be a win. Catch you all on Monday!