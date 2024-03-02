 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open mailbag - topics for daily posts

Help me write more often by giving me ideas to write about

By Jeff Clark
/ new
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

I’m going to try to get back in the habit of writing daily posts (within reason). That means I need a lot of topic ideas. So I’m going back to an old reliable trick of the trade. Opening up the mailbag to get questions to react to. Instead of trying to get to all of them in one long post, I’m going to cherry pick my favorite questions and respond to them.

As usual, feel free to use your creativity on these. We can discuss players, coaches, past and future GM moves, and anything in between. I’m also happy to veer off topic into music, movies, books, and lessons learned by making every mistake a man can make in life.

Feel free to keep adding questions to this post for the next week or two. I’ll respond as often as I can. Thanks very much!

