Must Cs: all the little things that the Celtics have improved on

So much has been made of the stars’ improvements throughout this dominating year for the Celtics: Jayson Tatum’s playmaking, Jaylen Brown’s control, and Kristaps Porzingis’ fit. However, there have been smaller adjustments made since October that have contributed to Boston’s 55-14 record that were on display against the #2-seeded Bucks.

Call this the Steve Nashing of PP’s game. What Pritchard has mastered is simply keeping his dribble alive and subsequently, sucking in the defense. Boston’s offense is predicated in drawing two defenders and making the right decision out of it. Check out Michael Spooner’s Three Leaf Clover from February for more.

In semi-transition, he engages Brook Lopez just long enough to create the mismatch and relocates for the open 3.

And what you’re seeing now is not just Pritchard manipulating defenses, but he’s also found ways to finish around the rim with a deceptive fallaway mid-range jumper and inviting contact with a bump-and-go against bigger defenders.

Pritchard’s ability to put pressure on opposing defenses is just one small part of building the most efficient offense in NBA history. Chemistry matters. As the season has gone on, you can tell that all the players have figured out what each other’s tendencies and strengths are on the offensive of the ball — down to the 9th man in the rotation. Whether it’s off ball movement to get Sam Hauser an open shot or finding Luke Kornet in the dunker’s spot, you can see how Mazzulla Ball has cut down turnovers in favor of getting good shots.

Against the Bucks on Wednesday night, the Celtics registered 25 assists to nine turnovers, a positive trend that’s continued since the start of year:

October: 23.0 assists to 15.3 turnovers

December: 27.1 to 12.4

March: 29.1 to 10.2

Milwaukee went zone for long stretches of the game, trying to force Boston to take what head coach Doc Rivers called “dare shots.”

““It was one or two possessions where we might’ve lost the ball. I mean, one time KP threw it to where he thought KP was. He relocated, threw it out of bounds. But we got some good looks,” Jayson Tatum said.

The Celtics have prided themselves on being the smarter team all year. At the end of the game, with Tatum holding off Patrick Beverly and Jaylen Brown drawing Malik Beasley, JT pointed to JB with White readying an entry pass. He knew that was the better matchup. Brown would draw the foul and hit two free throws to ice the game. Smarter, not harder.

To wit, DWhite has quietly become a reliable hub of the offense. White’s assist totals have slowly increased since the turn of the year (3.7 apg to 5.0 to 6.9), including ten as part of his triple double on Monday night against the Pistons and eight dimes vs. the Bucks.

Many of them have been simple passes to the next open guy, but others have been off the dribble with his floater as the neutralizing agent of his drives.

We just got a really complete team on any given night. Obviously, we got the starters and those guys, but it’s really the guys off the bench or the ‘fifth’ starter that really makes the impact on the game,” Tatum told ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth of White and Pritchard’s contributions. “It’s a long season. You need that. We’re going to need that down the road. Those guys were big tonight.”

With thirteen games remaining, the Celtics are still improving. Brown has had a case of the yips at the free throw line of late. Xavier Tillman has looked good, but could use more regular-seasoning before the postseason. Brad Stevens still needs to figure out that 15th roster spot. Everyone could get a little healthier.

But for now, the view from the top is pretty good.