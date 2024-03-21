Earning it: 10 takeaways from Celtics/Bucks

#1 Pritchard proves he can do it against the best

With Jrue Holiday out, Payton Pritchard continued his surge in both minutes and usage. His performance gave the Boston Celtics a spark off the bench as he blended his ability to penetrate with his perimeter shooting and drive-and-kick creation.

Pritchard enjoyed a strong showing against the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons. However, it’s easy to shrug those performances off due to the difficulties those franchises have navigated this season. Seeing Pritchard rise to the occasion against the Milwaukee Bucks—who looked every inch the potential Eastern Conference Finals opponent—should be an encouraging sign as the postseason draws closer.

A big addition to Pritchard’s game this season has been his ability to create space around the rim, usually via contact. This produces the gaps he needs to get his shot off without the risk of it being swatted away.

Of course, he also provided his usual impact on the offensive glass, as teams continue to view him as a non-factor when he’s crashing the boards. His tie-up with Brook Lopez was a huge galvanizing factor for the Celtics and got the crowd amped up.

If this is the version of Pritchard they Celtics will get in the playoffs, he will change how many people view him as a primary bench ball-handler.

#2 Hurting the Bucks’ usual trap

Milwaukee’s defensive system is predicated on funneling teams into the mid-range and creating low-quality shots. They’re 8th in the NBA for defensive shot frequency around the rim and 9th on the perimeter. Yet, against the Celtics, with their array of mid-range scoring talent, that plan was always going to struggle.

Throughout the season, we’ve spoken about Jaylen Brown’s mid-range game and how it provides a counter to when the defense is taking away the rim. We’ve also spoken about how Tatum’s presence in the post or on the elbows is an elite weapon for the Celtics in scoring and creation. Factor in Kristaps Porzingis’ offense at the nail or around the free-throw line extended, and it’s clear allowing middies was going to make life tough for the Bucks.

The Celtics have no issues attacking out of short-rolls or via slip screens. They’ve also got no problem letting it fly in space, regardless of where they are on the floor. So, seeing Porzingis slip into a gap on the above possession before pulling up and nailing a short-range bunny was not a surprise. It was, however, the type of shot Milwaukee wants — as long as they’re not going in.

Joe Mazzulla’s team has vastly improved in terms of shot selection this season. They pressure the rim, attack space in the middle of the floor, and make threes primarily in rhythm. Funneling the Celtics into the mid-range willn’t take them out of their offense; it will provide a runway for them to get comfortable and build out their offensive dominance.

#3 JB’s defense

“It’s powerful (watching Brown take on the opposing teams best player),” Tatum told CelticsBlog’s Jack Simone. “Just for our team. How much better it makes us. Seeing him take the challenge of guarding the best guard on the other team...It has an impact on the rest of the the team and It really gives everybody else no excuses. If he can do that all night while still trying to be effective on the offensive end, It’s nothing short of special.”

Brown spent 6:16 guarding Damian Lillard, totaling 34 partial possessions. When matched up with the All-Star guard, Brown held him to 2-of-4 shooting and forced a turnover. He also sought to take Lillard out of rhythm on multiple possessions, specifically when picking him up full court and forcing him to find ways to bring the ball up.

This season, Brown has made his defensive production a focus point. As such, he’s quickly emerging as a versatile perimeter defender who can easily switch onto the opposing team’s best players, regardless of whether they’re guards, wings, or forwards.

Brown has been stellar on the defensive end this season while also producing arguably his best (and most consistent) offensive year to date. He’s will have a major role to play during the postseason, and was clearly looking to set the tone against Lillard — who could be a potential roadblock when the Celtics are attempting to make the NBA Finals.

My final note on Brown’s defense: His screen navigation looks so much better this year. A primary reason why he’s able to contain shifty and explosive guards is because he rarely gets caught up on screens and has the length, speed and athleticism to close the gap once he’s cleared the screener.

#4 Both teams shot well

Just a general observation for this takeaway. Both teams shot the ball extremely well. The Bucks shot 53.6% from the field and 48.6% from deep. Boston shot 47.1% from the field and 45% from deep.

Both teams were executing at a high level. It will be interesting to see how things shake out when both rosters are healthy, though. After all, Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most efficient rim scorers in history, and Jrue Holiday is among the best defenders in the league. Including both of them in the game would certainly change some dimensions and alter the flow for both teams.

#5 Porzingis isn’t just a floor spacer

Porzingis has revolutionized Boston’s spacing, and I think we can all agree on that. With how much he operates on the perimeter, it’s sometimes easy to forget that he’s also a valuable scorer in the mid-range and around the rim. There’s a reason why he’s the original Unicorn, you know.

The play in the clip above (which I shared as part of my Tweet because my reaction was genuine and in the moment) shows exactly why he’s such a difficult cover. The Bucks — and any other team — may try to run Porzingis off the 3-point line during the postseason. The issue is he’s mobile enough to turn the corner on defense, talented enough to drive the lanes, and big enough to shoot over the top of you.

Playing against physicality is still a question mark I have over Porzingis, especially in a half-court, win-or-go-home setting. He’s given me, or any of us, any reason to doubt him, though. So, I’m excited to see what his postseason production looks like, especially if we’re getting offensive moments like the one in the above clip.

#6 Tillman’s inclusion made sense

Talking of physicality. Giving Xavier Tillman the lion's share of backup big-man minutes made sense against the Bucks. He’s physical enough to deal with Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis but mobile enough to switch onto guards and wings when guarding the pick-and-roll.

Tillman did, however, struggle to impact his man's shots. He ended the game with a defensive field goal percentage of 71.4%, allowing 5-of-7 shooting. Still, his presence gives the Celtics a different dimension on both sides of the floor. I have a feeling he will be valuable if Boston faces Giannis, Joel Embiid (if he returns from injury), or Nikola Jokic in the postseason.

#7 Khris Middleton is still an X-Factor

Like it or not, Khris Middleton will still be an X-Factor if the Celtics face Milwaukee in the postseason. He’s certainly lost half a step due to his recent run of injuries, and his lift doesn’t seem as high on his jumper. Yet, he can still nail catch-and-shoot threes and has the footwork and positioning to be a threat when driving closeouts, especially if they’re single dribble jumpers.

I don’t see Middleton as a swing factor on the defensive end. We’ve seen the Celtics hunt and go through him on multiple occasions. However, his spacing is a real threat on offense and will ensure the Celtics can’t help off when Giannis or Lillard are driving the lane.

Middleton can still operate as a movement shooter, peeling off screens, curling, finding space, and letting his shot fly.

Actions like the one above will be difficult for the Celtics to deal with, especially if the Bucks have secondary cutters flying in from the perimeter to add additional rim pressure.

Mazzulla and his coaching staff must devise a plan to deal with Middleton’s presence on offense and manipulate him and Lillard to be on the court together when attacking the Bucks' defense in half-court situations.

#8 Mindset matters

The Celtics were the more physical team. They came into the game with a mindset of controlling things on the defensive end of the floor and winning the battles in the margins. For a team that has consistently been questioned about its toughness, their performance against Milwaukee felt like a message for all of their doubters.

That mindset also carried over to the offensive end. The Celtics stayed poised throughout the night, meticulously picking Milwaukee apart with cutting, passing, and movement .

I felt like the above possession was a good example of Boston sticking to their offensive mindset. Last season, Brown would have taken the corner three after securing the offensive rebound. Not now, though. Instead, he sized up his man, got him to commit his lead hip, and drove it straight to the cup.

On defense, the Celtics stayed committed. They didn’t over-react to shots going up or rebounds being secured. They kept bodies on bigs and boxed out with force. And they played the passing lanes with intent and aggression.

#9 Horford at the four

With Holiday missing the game due to injury, Horford resumed his place within the Celtics starting lineup. Throughout the takeaways this season, I’ve been vocal about my preference for single-big lineups. Yet, I do feel like the Bucks is a matchup where having the additional frontcourt size makes sense, especially as Horford doesn’t diminish the spacing and can operate as a creation hub.

Horford also has a solid track record against Giannis, so there’s that. He also led the team in shot contests, holding his man to 10-of-20 shooting. However, there were times when Lillard was hunting him in the pick-and-roll.

The Celtics will need to find ways of limiting Horford’s susceptibility to being hunted on the defensive end if they’re going to have a double-big rotation in certain playoff series. Nevertheless, Horford’s overall impact on both sides of the ball is clear to see. He was a strong factor for the Celtics on Wednesday.

#10 Tatum is playoff-ready

Tatum is playoff-ready. He accumulated 31 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks against the Bucks. There were moments when I would have preferred him not to isolate on the perimeter. However, he had it going, hit his shots, and produced a huge question mark for the Bucks' defense.

It’s easy to overlook how consistent Tatum has become at getting downhill, attacking space, and getting to the rim. Yes, his perimeter game is still a vital part of his overall offense, but it’s his ability to muscle his way to his spots that has seen him elevate into a genuine top-10 talent in the league.

Tatum has looked playoff-ready since returning from the All-Star break. His performance against the Bucks compounded my assumption. At times, it looked like no one on the floor could guard him. It was also great to see him playing defense at such a high level, too.

Looking ahead

The Celtics are back in action on Friday when they face the Detroit Pistons. Yesterday’s game was arguably the biggest remaining matchup on their schedule — unless you’re curious how they do against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

I would expect Mazzulla to continue resting some of his stars on Friday as the Celtics look to navigate the final stretch of games while keeping everyone healthy but also ensuring they’re in rhythm. The Pistons are a better team than their record suggests, but I’m hopeful Boston can continue adding wins to their season tally.

Catch you all on Saturday.