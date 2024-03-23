Report: Jrue Holiday injury absence is ‘more than simply being cautious’

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, Jrue Holiday has been experiencing “dead arm” since getting hit with a hard screen against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 17.

Friday’s game against the Detroit Pistons marks Holiday’s third missed game in a row. Himmelsbach noted that “his absence is about more than simply being cautious.”

“I’m feeling something, for sure,” Holiday told The Globe.

While Holiday has been getting medical treatment, the best medicine for his injury is rest, per Himmelsbach.

Here's the play when it happened in the third quarter of last Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. Holiday stayed in the game for six minutes after this.



Kicked off by their game against the Pistons, Boston is set for a six-game road trip. Five of their six games are against below-.500 teams. Giving Holiday some rest before the postseason seems to be the plan of action for the Celtics.

Holiday has emerged as the best corner three-point shooter in the league, and he doesn’t want to lose his red-hot shooting stroke.

“I still want to play,” Holiday said. “That’s part of the reason I play basketball. But it’s also keeping rhythm. Sometimes when you’re out for a long time you break rhythm, but I feel like I’ve been in a good groove and I want to continue to play.”

In his first season with Boston, Holiday ranks fourth in the league in three-point percentage, and has been quarterbacking the second-best defense in the league.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla mentioned that Holiday has been “doing well” and is “getting better. With less than a month left until the NBA playoffs, getting Holiday in tip-top shape is a top priority for the Celtics.