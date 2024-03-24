Jaylen Brown continues to excel while observing Ramadan: “I don’t find it difficult at all”

After Friday night’s Celtics’ win over the Pistons, Jaylen Brown told NBC Sport Boston’s Abby Chin he has been observing Ramadan.

That means that since March 10th, Brown has fasted each day dawn to dusk, and will continue to do so until Ramadan ends on April 9th. Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

“It’s an amazing time of the year. It’s a bunch of people all over the world who participate, and I’m just one of those people who just kind of falls in line,” Brown said. “It’s an amazing month to celebrate. It’s about your strength, your focus.”

Jaylen Brown also noted that his participation in Ramadan is rooted in community.

“Receiving those clarities is something that I’ve enjoyed participating in over the years, but it’s something I don’t necessarily make about myself either,” he said. “Everybody’s doing this together, so I’m appreciative of that.”

Since Ramadan began on March 10th, Jaylen Brown has averaged 29.8 points and 6 rebounds per game. In that span, he’s shot 53.8% and 40% from three, while helping to lead the Celtics to five wins.

Several prominent NBA players have observed Ramadan and continued to perform at a high level, with Hakeem Olajuwon and Kyrie Irving both serving as notable examples.

After his 33-point performance against the Pistons, Brown said he doesn’t find being it challenging to be a professional athlete observing Ramadan.

Jaylen Brown told @tvabby he’s observing Ramadan, but said that it hasn’t been difficult:



“People have a lot more difficulties in different parts of the world. They don’t have the same blessings, or the same opportunities, or the same privileges that I have.”



This isn’t the first year Brown has observed. In 2022, he said “it’s something that’s saved my life in a lot of ways.” Last year, he spoke about how it helped him be in better spirits.

“It’s more about my faith, more off the court – stuff that you work on, your belief, and things like that,” Brown said last night. “All of that stuff kind of goes together, mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally, but they all play a part in each other. I definitely think it’s more about your faith and your spirit and your belief, than it is about the physical nature of things.”