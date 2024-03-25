“We live for these moments”: Sam Hauser and the Stay Ready group propel Celtics to win over Bulls

With a league-best 57-14 record, Boston Celtics swingman Sam Hauser is always looking for opportunities to stay challenged. With rest and recovery a priority at the end of the regular season, the Stay Ready group is poised for a colossal role down the stretch.

The former Virginia Cavalier finished with 23 points, on 7-8 three-point shooting in the Celtics 124-113 victory over the Bulls. For Boston, it didn’t matter if Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Jaylen Brown were unable to suit up. It’s the next-man-up mentality, and Hauser took advantage of the starting nod.

Even after the C’s became the first team to clinch a playoff spot, Hauser told NBC Boston Sports’ Abby Chin the former Bus One Boys are “hungry for more.” With 11 games left to go, it’s apparent coach Joe Mazzulla isn’t letting off the gas with his interchangeable and experimental rotations.

Sam Hauser is 7/8 from 3PT pic.twitter.com/GbyMEv9DAs — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 24, 2024

Hauser and the Celtics aren’t content with coasting through the final remaining games, and it’s vital to finish out the season strong. Even within days of clinching the Eastern Conference top-seeded team, there’s more work to be done.

“It’s not in our character to mail it in for the rest of the season,” Hauser told Chin. “We live for these moments. When some guys are down with injury, you get a chance to show what you can do. As a competitor, you thrive for that, and you’re motivated in those types of games.”

Hauser was on the verge of history with 30 points on 10-13 three-point shooting last Sunday against the Wizards. Four deep shots away from matching Klay Thompson for the single-game record, Hauser exited the game after suffering an ankle injury.

Avoiding serious injury, Hauser only missed two matchups, both against the Pistons and Bucks. “It doesn’t feel 100 percent yet, but overall pretty good,” Hauser told CLNS regarding his sprained ankle.

Joe Mazzulla reacts to Sam Hauser making 20 3PTs in his last three games pic.twitter.com/64gHi3bTBJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 24, 2024

Locked in as ever, Hauser made Celtics history on Saturday, with the most three-pointers made in a three-game span (21). He passes Jayson Tatum, who most recently broke the record after the new year.

“I think it’s a comfort level in knowing that his teammates are looking for him,” Mazzulla said. “If you look at most of his threes, they are really good passes, timely passes into his shot.”

Sam Hauser has blossomed into one of the best sharpshooters in the league. Fully healthy or not, he’s having his best month of the season, shooting well over 50 percent from deep. Over the last three games against the Bulls, Pistons, and Wizards, he’s shot 67 percent from the three-point land.

Compared to last season, Hauser’s earned substantial minutes off the bench. Proving he can avoid long cold stretches, the swingman’s developed consistency. That’s something the C’s desperately needed behind Tatum and Brown.

Hauser, who’s on a 3-year, $6 million contract, is a steal for the Celtics. How many wingmen in the NBA can defend at his level, space the floor, and have such a beautiful high-arching shot? With Jayson Tatum’s improved facilitating skills, Hauser has developed increased looks on the outside. The opposition double-teaming any given teammate has landed him open shots.

Hitting shots utilizing off-ball screens or on spot-ups, Hauser simply couldn’t be stopped. With great hands and hustle, his ability to hit off the dribble and in transition has been dually noted. For Hauser, he’s acknowledged his increased aggressiveness has been the difference-maker down the stretch.

Sam Hauser talks about his shooting streak after another big night (23 PTs, 7/8 from 3PT) pic.twitter.com/GntY1g5k9n — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 24, 2024

“Be a little bit more aggressive, Hauser said. “Coming off screens. Running behind a guy in transition for them to flip it back. Just trying to find my place and be a star in that role.”

Overall, Hauser’s been a bucket, and his teammates are finding him naturally in the offense. Mazzulla admitted not many plays are drawn up for Hauser, and that’s the beauty of this all. His play down the stretch has been stellar, and he’s shown why he’s Boston’s ultimate flame thrower.

“Teammates are finding me when I’m open,” Hauser told CLNS. “I’m trying to get into windows, and try to set myself up for success.”

Now in his third season with the Celtics, number 30 is averaging a career-high 43.9 three-point percentage, which ranks 6th in the NBA. Putting up 8.7 points per game, Hauser’s been one of the most effective corner-three shooters, knocking down 50 percent from that area.

“The guys have done a better job at understanding how to use Sam [Hauser] as a weapon,” Mazzulla siad. “He has an innate ability to balance the floor with spacing, but also create indecisions. We don’t run a ton of plays for him, but the guys have learned how to use him as a weapon offensively.”