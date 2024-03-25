Celtics clinch #1 seed with eleven games remaining

The Boston Celtics have clinched the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference with 11 games remaining on their regular season schedule. Boston’s 57-14 record has been enough to secure the feat with an 11 game cushion over the Milwaukee Bucks, who are still fighting to secure the second seed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Joe Mazzulla’s team is also in the driving seat to secure the best record in the NBA. As such, they should have a home-court advantage if they make it to the NBA Finals, which would provide significant upside against the Denver Nuggets (or whichever team makes it out of the West).

This season has been a memorable one for Celtics fans. After Brad Stevens added Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in the offseason, Boston hit the ground running. Opposing teams have struggled to figure out the Celtics’ offensive spacing and how to break down their versatile defense.

Boston currently has the best offensive rating in the NBA, averaging 122.5 points per 100 possessions. They’re second in defensive rating, limiting teams to 110.5 points per 100 possessions. As such, they have the best net rating in the league, +12.

After such a strong regular season showing, it’s understandable that the fanbase is excited about a potential championship run. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have shown tremendous individual growth and are fulfilling their potential as two of the best forwards in the NBA.

Top seed in the East ☘️ pic.twitter.com/T6eXNbLpVM — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 25, 2024

Nevertheless, it’s worth remembering that the playoffs are essentially a new season within the season. Whatever the Celtics have achieved up to this point will be in the history books. Their home-court advantage will be the only trophy they have to show for it.

If Mazzulla’s team truly wants this season to be a historic one, they need to bring a banner back to the TD Garden. The wait has been too long. This team is talented enough to be the one that gets over the hump.