So many people have contributed to the success of this blog. So I wanted to reach out to all the current and former members of the site to give them a chance to chime in. (If you were a contributor and never got an email from me please forgive me - I had to dig deep for emails and may have missed some. Feel free to leave comments below.)

The question I asked everyone was “what has CelticsBlog meant to you?” I thought that could highlight all the different voices and personalities and honor the blog at the same time.

I also asked everyone to highlight a favorite post of theirs to share with everyone. Enjoy!

hagrid

Celticsblog has seen profound changes over the years, but the fundamentals of commitment to quality reporting and responsiveness to the Celtics community, remain as strong today as the day it was founded. It’s been a pleasure to watch it grow.

Letter to the Editor - the 2nd post ever on CelticsBlog

Cameron Tabatabaie

CB has always been not just a great place for Celtics fans to learn more about their favorite team, but a place for writers and bloggers to spread their wings. So many of the folks in Celtics media past or present have a relationship with CB, which is a testament to the site’s ability to attract and support people dedicated to good writing.

Mark Aboyoun

I’ve been following CelticsBlog for years and my friend and I always referenced articles that was published on the site. After games we couldn’t wait to read Keith’s (now Adam’s) 10 takeaways to see if we saw the game the same way. It was always a goal of mine to eventually be apart of CelticsBlog and I’m grateful to officially be part of the team.

Sean Penney

CelticsBlog is an essential source of analysis and editorial content for one of the NBA’s most passionate fanbases.

The time that I spent with CelticsBlog early in my sports writing career was a fantastic learning experience that allowed me to hone my craft and express my opinions. Under the guidance of Jeff Clark and a veteran writing team, I grew as a writer and developed skills that would lead to paid writing and editing positions with other outlets down the line.

I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity that CelticsBlog gave me to learn, improve as a writer and make connections with other writers and fans in the Celtics community. “

Gregory Maneikis

CelticsBlog is a community and a family that has welcomed me and my podcast (Green With Envy) with open arms. Their sole purpose is to cover the team and uplift its contributors. I want to share one anecdote.

I flew back home to Boston to meet up with Adam Taylor for his trip to the Garden from the UK. Bill Sy saw we were out at dinner and sent me a Venmo to cover the bill. He didn’t need to do that. He didn’t need to spend his own money, but he did and it just speaks volumes to the community this blog has created.

Jeremy Stevens

It was a necessary creative outlet for me. I don’t have a ton of people to talk hoops with offline, so it was nice to have an audience for my rants and observations. I also really enjoyed posting Grant Williams memes from the Celticsblog Twitter account.

Jon Duke

CelticsBlog was home. It was the central spot for all of us message board warriors and wayward bloggers to meet and talk about what we cared about most. The internet for Celtics fans 20 years ago was ill defined so CelticsBlog allowed us all to create a critical mass in our fandom. From there so many things grew…. Some became famous, some infamous. But the home CelticsBlog was made some very lean years in Celtics history some of my favorites as a fan.

Cort Reynolds

A place to inform and entertain readers, as well as broadcast my knowledge and views on Celtic history, available for fans to read and learn.

Chris Grenham

The CelticsBlog community was and still is the best. Jeff built something that can withstand the ebbs and flows of sports media, and the community of people, both writers and readers, are lifelong connections that I’ll always value. To another 20 years!

Mike Dynon

I wrote for the Red’s Army blog for five years. We had our fair share of readers, and I had fun with the entire experience. But bloggers everywhere knew that CelticsBlog was the gold standard. After the Red’s Army founders retired the site a couple of years ago, I was thrilled to become an occasional contributor with CelticsBlog. The current staff is filled with energetic and enthusiastic young writers. I appreciate their talents and enjoy being able to see their creativity up close. In my mind, there’s no doubt CelticsBlog remains the gold standard.

Steve Hooper

As a Celtics fan from abroad growing up with lifeline of weekly 30 minute highlight shows and Pontel video tapes via mail order to now with NBA league pass in real time, the internet was always a way I could connect with like minded fans from all over the world. I was an early poster on the Boston Globe Celtics message boards and also at Real GM.

Jeff started CelticsBlog at the exact right time, and the growth of the site and quality of writing has been amazing after all these years. The way we can all come together and discuss the Celtics is brilliant and fascinating. Over the years the Blog has become a great place for people to discuss Celtics fandom, the growth of the league and the sport as a whole.

I actually stumbled into my role in moderation on the site and later writing recaps via the user “”Clover”” who walked away from duties with the site and recommended myself to Jeff. Proud member of the blog in such a small way after all these years, amazing that the blog has resonated with so many people and still is a daily visit for all things Celtics content.

Master Po

“- A PLACE WHERE I HAD A CHANCE TO WRITE ARTICLES ABOUT WHAT I LOVED FOR OVER 55 YEARS - THE BOSTON CELTICS

- A PLACE THAT LET ME INTERVIEW MY FAVORITE PLAYER OF ALL TIME - THE LATE GREAT BILL RUSSELL

- THE ONLY PLACE I EVER WORKED FOR FREE -BESIDES THE SHAOLIN TEMPLE.

Thanks CelticsBlog - thanks Jeff.

Eric Weiss

The blog gave me a chance to gain access to a team’s day to day operations while I was in the middle of R/D for my consultancy - it also make me feel cool (and old) to know how far it’s come from the days where we had to fight to be the first “new media” credentials Jeff Twiss ever issued

Simon Pollock

CelticsBlog is the union of two of my great loves: Writing and the Boston Celtics. It’s the best place on the internet for Celtics-centric coverage and community. I’m so grateful that Jeff gave me a shot to help edit (and occasionally write) in 2017.

Jack Noonan

CelticsBlog was an opportunity I never thought I would get. Writing about basketball was always such a passion of mine. I started with a smaller SB nation site, and then I was given the chance to write about my favorite team with such a broad reaching audience. Other work opportunities took me in a different direction, but I will always be grateful for Jeff and the team over at CelticsBlog for giving me that opportunity.

Jesse Cinquini

A source of inspiration. I don’t think I’d be working in the sports journalism industry today if I hadn’t spent much of my free time as a teenager reading CelticsBlog.

Daniel Poarch

Watching, thinking and talking about NBA basketball has occupied entirely too much of my mind for a very long time, and I’ve been very fortunate to have CelticsBlog as my creative outlet for covering the Celtics since 2018. We have always had an incredibly talented and insightful staff of writers, and our editorial team is thoughtful and supportive. I’ve received nothing but support and encouragement to push my boundaries as a writer. I’m incredibly excited to cover another (hopefully deep) postseason run as a part of this team.

Adam Taylor

Before joining the writing staff, CelticsBlog was the proverbial watering hole for me. I loved reading all of the stellar analysis and reading the comments from the fanbase. As someone from overseas, the site allowed me to feel connected to the team and the fans, from thousands of miles away.

Since joining the team, CelticsBlog means family. Jeff, Bill, Keith, Simon — those guys have been there for me through some of the toughest and best times in my life. They helped me live out a dream of covering a game in person. They’ve supported me, helped me grow. I don’t know where I would be, or what I would be doing without the site.

Nick Gelso

LEGITIMACY and CREDIBILITY!

Noa Dalzell

Joining CelticsBlog is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I’ve managed to live out my life-long dream of covering the Celtics, improve my writing, produce original content I am very proud of, and meet amazing, thoughtful, and passionate people. I’m so grateful to have stumbled upon the hiring page back in July.

Jack Simone

I was a nursing major in college. Then an education major. During my junior year, I started my own website because I wanted to write about the Celtics. I applied for CelticsBlog once. Didn’t get in. Applied the next time. Joined as a volunteer. Since then, it’s been one of the greatest experiences of my life. The opportunities that Jeff, Bill, Simon, and everyone at the site have helped me with are far beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of. I am where I am today because of CelticsBlog, and I’ll forever be grateful for that.

Daniel Lubofsky

I got to work with a lot of amazing people at CelticsBlog who showed and pushed me to improve my writing. I am a better writer today because I was surrounded by so many great ones.

Jack Jemsek

There is always a fair take provided on the state of the Celtics, with opinions always provided with a professionalism . . . the site has been a spawning ground for so many great Celtics writers, such that there’s no platform quite like it.

Andrew Doxy

CelticsBlog to me is validation. I worked extremely hard and passionately because I loved basketball and I loved the Celtics. As much as I loved them, I didn’t think I was good enough, especially compared to others who were getting amazing opportunities (although I was still happy for them).

When I received the invitation to join CsBlog, it felt like a huge moment in my life where my skills were fully recognized, and it served as validation that I was good enough. My hard work paid off, but it was also just beginning.

CelticsBlog helped me get a full-time job, and I learned really valuable skills during my time there. I couldn’t be more grateful for Jeff, Bill, Simon, Keith and the many, many others who have helped me over the years.

Neil Iyer

CelticsBlog helped launch the careers of some of my favorite NBA writers, most notably Kevin O’Connor and Jared Weiss, and there are several current staff writers who’ll have fruitful careers covering this league and this team. For me, I have the grave distinction of publishing what’s inarguably the worst take in the 20-year history of this website, when on February 11, 2022—a day that lives in infamy—I declared that the Derrick White trade was a disaster. I’m haunted by that article. He’s already a Celtics legend for that game winning tip-in from the conference finals. He made an all-star leap this year, revolutionizing shot blocking from the guard position and seemingly never missing a clutch three. The more he thrives, the more I’m reminded of that article. D-White plays with an anticipation and tenacity that epitomizes the winning culture of the Boston Celtics, and that knee-jerk reaction torments my basketball-loving soul. So thank you, CelticsBlog, for giving me the platform to publish this hall of fame freezing cold take, and check it out (or don’t… please don’t) if you want some high-grade unintentional comedy.

Jimmy Toscano

CelticsBlog was, is, and always will be where I could find the pulse of Celtics Nation. I remember when I first discovered CelticsBlog forums after the boston.com message boards went away. It was fun bouncing ideas and takes off fellow fans, and still is to this day. Also, on a more personal note, CelticsBlog is where I got my first press access to Celtics games/events, even as a “blogger”. I like to think we paved the way. Thank you, Jeff - Cheers!

Keith Smith

CelticsBlog was a place where I could write about the team I grew up loving. Even though I’ve long-since moved away from home, the site was always a connection to Boston for me. The freedom given to explore whatever topics I wanted was always there and welcomed. I will forever cherish my time writing for CelticsBlog.

Sara Jane Gamelli

Celtics Blog has been so welcoming, and essentially my home away from home. I’ve met so many wonderful people, whom I’ve been able to share my passion for the Celtics with, both through writing and podcasting. From improving my writing, to allowing me to express my thoughts, Celtics Blog is truly a one of a kind blog, with excellent character from the top down. I am extremely grateful and lucky to be part of such an amazing family.

Jeff Nooney

I grew up far from Boston, and CelticsBlog (and the old forums - RIP) was always a way for me to feel connected to the fanbase in a way that wasn’t possible otherwise. Where else could I read about the about the progression of Semih Erden, or any obscure prospect of choice? It feels quaint now with how much the internet has changed, but I loved how the blog created a real feeling of community. Not to mention the excellent writing and variety of voices it continues to curate. From capturing the raw emotion of the game, to film breakdowns, or even the digressions of the calculator dorks (guilty), there’s room for everything. Being able to contribute to that in my own small way meant a lot to me. So here’s to 20 years, and hopefully many more.

Trevor Hass

CelticsBlog is unique because every writer is extremely passionate and genuinely wants to be here. Everyone works hard, but does so in a welcoming, relaxed environment. It’s a place where your voice is heard and your opinion is valued.

Rich Jensen

“It’s *the* standard for Celtics coverage in blog form. Back when I was at Red’s Army, CelticsBlog was always a point of comparison. Sometimes I’d write a post and think, approvingly, ”that would work on CelticsBlog,” but other times, I’d write a post and think, also approvingly, “they’d never run *that* on CelticsBlog.”

The point is, CelticsBlog was—and is—the standard by which other blogs are judged.”

Your turn!

Leave us your own thoughts about what CelticsBlog means to YOU in the comments below.