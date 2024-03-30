Happy 20th anniversary CelticsBlog!

Twenty years ago today, I created a blog and started sharing my thoughts on the Boston Celtics. It turned into a discussion, then a community, and eventually a home.

Please forgive us, but we’re going to be super sappy on this special day. On one hand, it is just another day following the greatest basketball team ever. On the other hand, there’s something special about large round numbers and anniversaries and all that. So, let’s pause for a moment and celebrate what this site has meant to so many people.

Obviously, I’m just the guy who got the ball rolling. It wouldn’t have lasted without the contributions of countless people along the way. To each and every one of those people, I give my deepest, heartfelt thanks and love.

And to everyone who reads the blog, comments on the stories, and interacted with the blog in the many ways that we’ve experimented with over the years (chats, message boards, FanPosts, podcasts, etc.). We humbly thank you.

We have plenty more planned for this celebration. We’ve reached out to former and current writers to share their thoughts on the blog. And of course, you’ll get more “old man telling stories”content from me than you ever asked for.

Thank you for indulging us, but we’re just so proud of the community that has been built here. So, thank you once again (and again and again).