There’s something special about this Celtics team

I’m not going to spend a whole lot of time on yesterday’s game. The Celtics were flawlessly dominant, but the Warriors also just had “one of those days” (which Boston has had this year, too - though not THAT bad). As usual, I’m trying to zoom out and think about what this recent win streak means to the big picture.

I have to keep reminding myself that NBA titles aren’t won in March. Plenty of teams have peaked too early only to find themselves stumbling when it mattered the most. Just last year, the Celtics peaked before Christmas, but when the temperatures and stakes rose, they couldn’t beat the Heat.

With that caveat firmly acknowledged and affirmed, I must say that this team has immaculate vibes. Like, historically relevant vibes. Like, vibes that remind me vaguely of the 1986 and 2008 Boston Celtics.

The elements are all there that we’ve been talking about all season long. The overwhelming waves of talent on both sides of the ball. The buy in to team-first, play-the-game-right mentality. The focus that comes from understanding the moment and this window of opportunity. The determination that comes from coming up short in the recent past. All signs are pointed in the right direction.

Of course, things can happen. I am doubling down on my efforts to not jinx this thing. Any number of things could go sideways and there are other very talented teams out there aiming for the same prize in June, including the defending champion Denver Nuggets who have dominant vibes of their own.

But the Celtics are developing wonderful habits at the moment. There have been several games recently that could have gone either way in the 3rd and 4th quarters. Games that might have been nail biters or gut punches in previous years. Instead, this team has hiked up their shorts, crouched down, eyes focused, nostrils flared, and went to work.

We’re still a little under the months away from the playoffs even starting. The Celtics next opponent, the Cavs, could be in their path during those playoffs. The game after that is against the aforementioned Nuggets (who already beat the Celtics once this year). There’s still plenty of work to do.

But man, this is fun right now.