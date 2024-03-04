Jaylen Brown named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Someone forgot to tell the Warriors that the All-Star break was over and they were allowed to guard Jaylen Brown.

Golden State’s bold strategy backfired, as Brown erupted for 29 points in the Celtics’ 140-88 shellacking Sunday afternoon. He probably could have dropped a relatively stress-free 40 if he continued to play.

More teams should take this strategy https://t.co/P8fDaSBZSy — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 4, 2024

This was simply his latest masterful performance in a string of strong showings. Brown averaged 28.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal this week, guiding the Celtics to a 3-0 record and garnering Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors in the process.

This is Brown’s fourth career weekly honor and his first nod since collecting player of the Week in March of 2023.

Brown poured in 31 (11-of-14 shooting) against the 76ers, becoming the first Celtic to score more than 30 points on fewer than 15 shot attempts at TD Garden since Paul Pierce in 2008.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 19 of the 2023-24 season (Feb. 26 – March 3). pic.twitter.com/dh6XV0DN8f — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 4, 2024

He added 25 against the Mavericks and set the tone against the Warriors.

On the week, he was only player in the NBA to average at least 28 points while shooting better than 60 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range (minimum three 3-point field goals attempted).

LeBron James received the honor in the Western Conference.

Brown and the Celtics, who have won 11 straight, face the Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Cleveland.