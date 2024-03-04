Jayson Tatum named Player of the Month for February

Jayson Tatum has been named Player of the Month for February. The Boston Celtics star has been performing at an elite level, as we’ve come to expect from him at this juncture of the season.

Tatum played in 10 games throughout February, averaging 27.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He shot 48% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range. The Celtics won nine of those 10 contests, with their only loss coming against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 1. Boston’s winning streak has continued into March, where they have beaten the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

This is the second time Tatum has been named the Player of the Month this season. He won the award for October/November, too, after averaging 27.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists throughout Boston’s opening 18 games. Tatum has been named as Player of the Month on four occasions throughout his career, meaning he has doubled his tally this season.

Jaylen Brown joins Tatum in earning some wider recognition. He was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday, having enjoyed a stellar three-game stretch that culminated in an offensive explosion against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

Since returning from the All-Star break, Tatum has found himself thrust into the MVP conversation. After all, he’s the best player on the team with the best record in the league. It’s only natural that his name is mentioned as a front-runner for the coveted individual accolade.

Interestingly, Luka Doncic — a direct rival for the MVP, was named the Western Conference Player of the Month, having produced exceptional counting stats on the offensive end.

Still, Tatum’s season stands out when you add the context of sacrifice. He’s on a roster teeming with All-Star-level talent. He’s playing elite-level basketball on both sides of the ball while still allowing his teammates to shine. Nevertheless, the goal for Boston remains a championship.

Any individual awards along the way won’t be truly celebrated until the season draws to a close and a banner is being raised in the TD Garden.