Should the Celtics win some end of season awards? (NBA Reacts)

As part of the SBN Reacts series, I asked you about the Celtics chances of winning some end of season awards. Here’s what you came up with.

A lot has been made about Tatum’s chances of winning MVP. He just won Player of the Month and most think he’ll be a top 5 finalist for the award. But he’s probably going to have a tough time beating out Jokic or SGA at this point. Then again, if the Celtics keep winning in dominating fashion, you never know.

I’m clearly biased, but I feel like Brad Stevens should absolutely win Executive of the Year. Most of you agree.

I’m not sure if anyone saw this coming after the playoffs last year, but more and more people are giving Joe Mazzulla respect as a head coach. Sure, he has a stacked team, but stacked teams have struggled to gel in the past. This one is a well oiled machine and Joe deserves a lot of credit for that.

Thanks for participating!

