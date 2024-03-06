Celtics to face Denver Nuggets in Abu Dhabi

The Boston Celtics will head to Abu Dhabi later this year. They will face the Denver Nuggets in two preseason games on Friday, October 4, and Sunday, October 6, in what could potentially be an NBA Finals rematch.

Team president Rich Gotham provided a short statement on the Celtics' behalf upon the news being released.

“The Boston Celtics have a rich history of international travel and countless fans worldwide, and we welcome this opportunity to play for NBA fans in Abu Dhabi,” Gotham said via an NBA press release. “Basketball is a truly worldwide sport, and international events such as these can help inspire generations of fans across the globe.”

The timing of the news is interesting. Boston and Denver will go toe-to-toe for the second time this season on Thursday. Both teams are expected to make a significant push for an NBA Finals spot later this season and are seen as the biggest threat to their respective chances of winning a championship this season.

The Celtics will face the Nuggets in the 2024 Abu Dhabi games in October — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) March 6, 2024

By scheduling the Celtics and Nuggets in Abu Dhabi, the NBA is making its desire to continue growing its global brand incredibly clear. The UAE has been airing NBA games since 1987, and the overall fanbase is clearly increasing. Sending two of the most talented teams in the league to play some exhibition games is precisely how to draw in a new set of fans by showcasing some of the league's best talent.

The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves were chosen to represent the league in October 2023. They played each other on two occasions, with both games seen as fun and entertaining.

The NBA also holds a regular-season game in Europe each year, with Paris being the recent location of choice. Nevertheless, we should expect to see a full-strength Celtics team in Abu Dhabi, as the trip will form part of their preseason plans. Hopefully, they will be heading to the Middle East as NBA champions and will have bragging rights over the Nuggets. For now, though, all attention should be on Thursday’s matchup.