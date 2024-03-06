What has been the most pleasant surprise this season? (Celtics Reacts Survey)

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Most of us had a good feeling that this season could be an enjoyable one. But there were lingering doubts and worries from the playoffs that would only be put to bed with an extremely strong season. And even then there are some questions that will have to wait till the playoffs to truly answer.

But I thought we could take a moment and reflect on which developments have been the biggest pleasant surprise so far. And just to provide a counterbalance, I thought I’d ask what disappointments we have (if any).

Thanks for partaking in the Reacts. Feel free to expand upon these topics in the comments below.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/SZI8XO/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.