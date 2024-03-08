Biggest surprise, disappointment, and Coach of the Year (NBA Reacts)

We asked you about the biggest surprises and disappointments from the season thus far. Below are the results from that survey. There was also a league-wide poll that had some interesting results (outlined below).

Starting with the biggest surprises:

Kristaps has certainly fit this team perfectly. Not only does he accentuate what they already did well, he also adds several dimensions that they didn’t have previously. He’s the “curveball” that Mazzulla spoke at length about this offseason.

Despite a couple of recent losses, the team remains at the top of the standings at 48-14, so it isn’t a surprise that there aren’t a lot of disappointments with this season (thus far). As always, it boils down with what happens in the playoffs.

This result was from the league-wide poll and I was a little surprised by how high Jayson Tatum was here. A lot of analysts have talked about SGA and Doncic as being ranked ahead of Tatum. As I keep saying, if I had to pick one, I’d rather have him win Finals MVP.

Finally, a very interesting result here from the league-wide survey. Mazzulla getting more than 1⁄ 3 of the results is significant. Sure, he’s got a stacked roster, but he’s gotten them to buy in and fulfill their potential (thus far). Often times this goes to a team that over-achieves compared to preseason expectations. Perhaps people weren’t exactly sold on Boston’s chances before the season. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how the actual awards go.

