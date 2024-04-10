Celtics-Bucks is the Eastern Conference’s mystery matchup

The Boston Celtics have played the Milwaukee Bucks four times this season. Well... that’s what the schedule tells us, at least. In watching Tuesday night’s blowout loss in Milwaukee, it felt as though these two teams hardly know each other at all.

In a way, that’s the truth. The two teams have put several games in the books, but they’ve looked different every time — sometimes just a little bit, sometimes significantly. Regardless of which team you root for, you have a “yeah, but...” rebuttal you can point to for their losses. Yeah, but Giannis was out. Yeah, but it was the second night of a back-to-back. Yeah, but that was the other coach. None of these four games featured both teams at full health in what you could consider their playoff image — their “final form,” if you will.

The variance is interesting given that the Celtics have been a model of consistency this season. It’s one of their greatest attributes as the 62-win team they are right now. They’ve lost consecutive games on just three occasions this entire season, with January feeling like the only month they approached a real slump — a month in which they went 11-5. Players have shuffled in and out of the lineups due to injuries and preventative rest, but all of the core contributors besides Kristaps Porzingis will ultimately have appeared in at least 65 games.

Where you could probably set your clock to the Celtics, though, the Bucks have been far less predictable, and that’s where this matchup really gets murky.

Their first meeting seemed the closest to normalcy at the time. The teams were just about fully healthy — Jayson Tatum played through an illness — and the Bucks put together some fireworks late as the Celtics coughed up a strong lead they’d maintained through much of the game. The late drama was entertaining, but the Celtics were the better team in that game. Looking back, though, these Bucks certainly don’t resemble the ones the Celtics faced last night — we’ll get to that.

The Bucks took the rematch, and were certainly the better team on the floor, winning in a colossal blowout. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after battling Minnesota in overtime the night before, the Celtics got absolutely blitzed. Milwaukee had their number early, ran the lead up to 37 at the halftime break, and coasted against the Boston bench unit through the second half. Tatum totaled 16 minutes on the night; Payton Pritchard played 31.

Now we introduce a crucial wrinkle: the firing of Adrian Griffin. Though Milwaukee’s record sat at a very respectable 30-13, the team opted to kick their rookie head coach to the curb at the end of January. The shiny record belied a team in turmoil, running sets that seemed ill-suited to their personnel and playing short of their potential. Worse, disquiet began to build in the locker room, with even Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly turning on the coach he helped hire to begin with.

A team with championship aspirations just doesn’t have time to wait on a rookie coach to work through those kinds of issues. So, out went Griffin and in came Griffin’s “informal advisor,” a name you may recognize: Doc Rivers. Rivers hasn’t added a title ring to his trophy case since the 2008 Celtics, and most would agree that the league has somewhat passed him by from a coaching standpoint. But he’s a stable presence, bringing experience and at least some degree of sense to the team’s schemes. It doesn’t hurt that he has a reputation as a players’ coach. The Bucks didn’t add an Erik Spoelstra tier of coach, but they at least found some clarity in comparison to Griffin’s regime.

Though Rivers has made some reasonable, common sense decisions — most notably, emphasizing the Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard two-man game — the results haven’t been there. They’ve been phenomenally inconsistent, undercutting the occasional signs of life with more severe struggles. A six-game winning streak made it appear as though they’d turned the corner — they followed it by dropping three of four. Milwaukee has lost as many games with Rivers at the helm (17) as the Celtics have all season.

So how have the Celtics fared against the Doc Rivers Bucks? Well, they’ve won a game by three points and lost a blowout — about the same, in other words. The Celtics squeaked away from the Bucks in late March, blowing a big lead (again) but made plays when it counted to secure the win. The rub: Antetokounmpo didn’t play in that one. That changes things a bit.

Then there was last night. Much like the teams’ January meeting, the Bucks pounced on the Porzingis-less, Horford-less Celtics early and never looked back. Boston wasn’t able to claim the “SEGABABA” (second game of a back-to-back) excuse in this one, but perhaps they were able to claim the “indifference” one. With the top seed in the NBA locked up and a massive 15-game lead over Milwaukee in the standings, the Celtics had little reason to care about the game, and they played like it. Precious little of what we saw Tuesday night is likely to show itself in a potential playoff series — Patrick Beverley’s 20 points perhaps least of all.

Four games up, four games down, with extenuating circumstances in each one of them. Where does all of this information leave us? Dear reader, I have no idea.

The Milwaukee Bucks just feel unknowable. All the indicators of a team due for a postseason flameout are there. They’ve had coaching turmoil and locker room discontent, and have underwhelmed for almost the entire season while barely fending off teams in the Eastern Conference like Orlando, New York and Cleveland — the latter two of whom could easily be sitting above the Bucks in the standings right now if not for unfortunate injury issues.

And yet, it’s still hard to shut the book on the Bucks. Few teams ever manage to impress when contending with so much turmoil, and Milwaukee remains in position to secure home court advantage through the second round of the playoffs all the same, even if it’s as much through attrition as anything else. They still boast one of the absolute best players in basketball — though Antetokounmpo’s calf injury Tuesday night could be consequential — and they have a battle-tested roster with championship experience. Those are two of the most valuable tools in the box for a would-be contender. And while there is plenty of context to add, they did still outscore the Celtics by 40 in the season series.

If the Eastern Conference Finals shakes out to be Boston versus Milwaukee, the Celtics are almost certain to be heavy favorites. That would be true regardless of who they play — that’s just how things go when you win your conference by 14+ games. Nothing on paper gives us reason to think the Bucks are an incredibly serious threat to upset this team.

Basketball isn’t played on paper though, and as the Celtics well know, anything can happen in the postseason. Claiming 100% certainty of anything would be foolish. In the end, the only thing we can be fairly confident of is this: whatever happens, this regular season series won’t have prepared us for it at all.