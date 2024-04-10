Waiting for the postseason: 5 Takeaways from Celtics/Bucks

#1 No shooting fouls?!?

I find it hard to believe that the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t commit a shooting foul. I’m all for letting teams play and allowing some additional physicality as the playoffs draw near. However, not giving the Boston Celtics a single look at the free-throw line—the first time in history that has happened—is questionable.

Ok, I know the Bucks only went to the line twice. And I do prefer the free-flowing game. However, this feels like an overcorrection by the game officials. The Bucks were allowed to implement a physical approach to the game, which gave them a slight advantage, as the Celtics were clearly in coast mode and appeared to want no part of a dogfight in the trenches. Of course, that will change once the playoffs begin.

For now, though, it’s fair to feel perplexed at a swallowed and digested whistle.

I mean, this video is every bit a foul. Would it have been classed as a shooting foul? Maybe, maybe not. Clearly, Tillman had turned the corner and was looking to attack the rim. Giannis got both of his arms on the block.

#2 Milwaukee is fighting for something

From the opening tip to the final buzzer, it was crystal clear which team still had something to play for and which one was turning up and looking to escape unscathed. Right now, the Celtics have nothing to play for.

You can’t argue that they need to play for pride. They’ve run away with the first seed in the Eastern Conference, wrapped up the best record in the NBA with significant breathing room, and protected their pride—at least until the postseason is underway.

Milwaukee, on the other hand, is in a dogfight for the second seed. The New York Knicks are one game behind, and the Orlando Magic are trailing by two. Doc Rivers’ team must keep their momentum going if they want to secure their current seeding. Therefore, it makes sense that Milwaukee played like they had something to lose, primarily because they do.

This was the opening possession that should have told us exactly how much urgency the Bucks were looking to play with.

#3 Time to empty the bench

The New York Knicks are up next. After that, the Celtics face the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards. I doubt the Celtics sit their stars against New York, at least not all of them. However, once Boston gets past the Knicks, I don’t envision them risking any of their starters for the final two games — not if they can help it, at least.

Rust will always be a concern, but that can quickly be rectified. Avoiding the risk of injury will undoubtedly be the primary objective, and the best way to do that is to let the starters watch on from the bench. The worst they can do on the bench is sting their hands on a rambunctious high-five.

Whether the players are willing to sit out the final two games is another story. Players want to play; it’s in the job title. Nevertheless, the postseason will be grilling and unforgiving. Rest the starters, if you can.

#4 A dunkathon

I’m a 90s and Naughties kid. I love in-game dunks. Here are some of my favorites from Tuesday’s game.

There were a couple more, but I feel like three is enough — it is the magic number, after all.

#5 Can we get to the playoffs, please?

I love basketball. I love it in all forms. What I love most, though, is competitive games where both teams have something to play for. I miss elite-level execution on plays. Coaches going deep into their playbooks and forcing each other to make adjustments. I miss high-paced play with hard-but-fair physicality from both teams.

We haven’t had that recently. It’s why I’ve changed how I’ve been approaching the takeaways. There’s very little to learn when you don’t have any skin in the game. I’m excited for games to matter again. I’m excited to get off the road to banner 18 and to hop onto the highway.

We’re less than two weeks away from getting to the postseason. I’m counting down the days.