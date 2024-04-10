Celtics become first team in NBA history to not attempt a free throw in a game

The Celtics made NBA history Tuesday night, becoming the first team ever to not attempt a single free throw in an entire game.

That’s right. It had never happened – not once – until Boston didn’t take any in a 104-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Somewhere in heaven, Tommy Heinsohn is yelling at the refs.

“Another day in the NBA,” Tatum told reporters, shaking his head for several seconds.

Jayson Tatum reacts to the Celtics becoming the first team in NBA history to not shoot a free throw in a game ️ pic.twitter.com/oEsasTf4FU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 10, 2024

It wasn’t as though the Bucks got a favorable whistle, though. Milwaukee attempted just two free throws themselves.

Per Stathead, Tuesday’s game marked the first time both teams in an NBA game shot two free throws or fewer. The Celtics are averaging 20.3 free throw attempts on the season and the Bucks 18.6, so calling this a statistical outlier would be an understatement.

The Bucks committed only four fouls, compared to eight for the Celtics. Tatum had a theory for why the trend may have existed, but he was shocked it was so extreme.

Tuesday's game between the Celtics and Bucks is the first time that both teams in an NBA game shot two free throws or fewer: https://t.co/N8FehBDJL4 https://t.co/iE6BetI04o — Stathead (@Stathead) April 10, 2024

“Maybe just gearing up for the playoffs,” Tatum told reporters. “They’re going to let a lot of things go. So I guess just getting us ready for playoff basketball.”