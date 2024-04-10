In midst of Finals run, Maine Celtics teammates celebrate Neemias Queta’s ‘inspiring’ new contract

On Monday night, Neemias Queta got the news he had been waiting for all year – his two-way contract was being converted to a standard contract with the Boston Celtics.

On Tuesday night, suiting up with Maine for Game 1 of the G-League Finals, he dominated on both ends of the floor en route to a blowout win over Oklahoma City.

Not a bad 24 hours.

“Getting converted, it’s definitely something I was aiming for, hoping for, the whole year,” Queta said. “Coming to the Finals, as well, was one of the goals. To have it happen in the same 24 hours and be able to come out with a win – it’s been a great day for me and I’m excited for the next one, to try and win it again.”

Queta finished the game with 20 points on 9-11 shooting, plus 13 rebounds, 3 blocks, and a steal. He was diving on the floor, contesting shots, and raucously cheering on teammates, even when the outcome of the game was secured.

Maine Celtics head coach Blaine Mueller said he was super excited for Queta, calling the contract “a great recognition and a great opportunity.”

“But he’s the same guy – whether a two-way, assignment, he loves being here. He loves being a part of this group, and getting the opportunity to play major minutes,” Mueller said. “So, I think the only thing I said before he came in is, he owes me a couple of lunches. Other than that, Neemy’s Neemy.”

JD Davison and Drew Peterson are the other two-way players on the roster, and both have played an enormous part of Maine’s success. Davison was drafted last season, and has been exceptional for Maine all year, averaging 21.5 points and 8.5 assists per game. Peterson was acquired from Sioux Falls in December, and has averaged 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. Neither spent much time with Boston this season, whereas Queta appeared in 26 games for the Celtics, stepping up when both Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet were injured earlier in the year.

Peterson expressed his excitement for Queta after the Maine Celtics’ Game 1 win.

“It’s incredible,” Peterson said. “I’m so happy for him. He’s worked his butt off, obviously, the whole year. We’re glad to have him here for this last stretch, but it’s incredible, he really earned it.”

He also noted that seeing a two-way contract get converted to a fully-guaranteed deal served as a reminder to the rest of the group that hard work pays off.

“It’s incredible to be able to watch, and inspiring that you put in the work and the time, and good things happen,” Peterson said.

Jordan Walsh is also on a guaranteed multi-year deal, but has been on assignment in Maine for most of the season. He said that the Maine Celtics players have been talking all year about how they knew Queta’s contract would be converted, though he joked Queta wasn’t usually present for those conversations.

“When it finally happened, it wasn’t really a shock to anyone in this organization,” Walsh said. “We knew that he was an NBA player – he’s dominating the game. We’re just happy he’s on our team. He’s a force to be reckoned with.”

Walsh said he immediately called Queta upon hearing the news.

“I called him, talked to him, texted him, like ‘Hey, this is big. We knew it was coming. Now, let’s go win a championship, bro — together.’” Walsh said. “So I’m definitely happy for him – it’s a big moment for him and hopefully, by him getting that, it will inspire the rest of our guys to work just as hard and do just as well, so they can get the same call up, same conversion.”