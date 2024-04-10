Report: Celtics sign Jrue Holiday to four-year, $135 million contract extension

The Boston Celtics have signed guard Jrue Holiday to a four-year, $135 million contract extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski reports that Holiday will be declining his player option for the 2024-25 season in favor of signing in Boston long-term. He will now be under contract through the 2027-28 season. As a result, Holiday will be making roughly $9 million less in the 2024-25 season, per Keith Smith of Spotrac.

Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports that the final year of his extension is a player option.

Fresh off an All-Star appearance and All-Defensive First Team selection with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023, Holiday joined the Celtics this past summer in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

In his first season in Boston, Holiday has averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.1% from beyond the three-point arc. Holiday ranks seventh in the NBA in three-point percentage.

At the beginning of the year, coach Joe Mazzulla challenged Holiday with quarterbacking the Celtics defense - a defense that now ranks second in the NBA.

With an extension in hand, Holiday is now set to help the Celtics on their quest for Banner 18 following a historic regular season.