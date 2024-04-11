Jrue Holiday thrilled with Celtics contract extension: ‘We love this organization’

BOSTON — Six months ago, Jrue Holiday’s life was thrown into madness. He was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Portland Trail Blazers just days after he expressed his desire to retire with the team. A few days later, he joined the Boston Celtics.

Now, barring another unforeseen trade, he has a home for the next four years.

“Being able to lock into more years and get more time with the players and this organization—I’m just excited,” Holiday said at Celtics shootaround on Thursday. “I’m excited to be here and to move forward.”

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics inked Holiday to a four-year, $135 million contract extension. The veteran guard will decline his player option for the 2024-25 season in favor of signing a long-term deal to stay with the team.

In the midst of his 15th season in the NBA, Holiday is happy to have some future security.

“Honestly, it’s a blessing,” Holiday said. “I played—this is my 15th year, I’m 33. I think that the opportunity that God has given me to be able to already play for this many years and then lock it in for more, for me to be healthy, and for an organization just to see me and appreciate what I bring to a team is a blessing for me.”

Last year with the Bucks, Holiday made his first All-Star team in a decade and was named to the All-Defensive First Team. His run in Milwaukee included a championship and multiple playoff runs.

Now, he’s found a new home on the East Coast with the team he once called a rival. It’s been a new challenge for him and his family, but the city has embraced him.

“I think since I came here, and kind of the situation how I got here, it’s only been love,” Holiday said. “The city of Boston—not only that, but the organization made it super easy for us to kind of navigate and get through a time that was a bit stressful for us. So, just an appreciation.

“We love the city. We love this organization, the players in it, and what they stand for, doing our best to try to get another banner.”

Boston has been the best team in the NBA this season by a wide margin. The additions of Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis along with the internal growth of the team and coaching staff has propelled the Celtics to their first 60-win season since 2009.

“Once I got here or even once I knew I was getting traded here, this is a part of what I wanted or what I envisioned,” said Holiday. “Being in a great organization, being here for a lengthy amount of time, and being able to play [alongside] guys like JT and JB, and really try to get more banners [and] get more rings.”

Holiday had been having ongoing conversations with the Celtics about an extension, but they were easy. “I think mutually, we kind of came to an agreement and felt like this was what was best for not only me but for the team,” he said.

Boston has high hopes heading into the postseason and even higher expectations from the fanbase. The city is itching to see another banner hung at TD Garden.

Getting an extension done before the playoffs will allow Holiday and his teammates to focus solely on the task at hand - Banner 18.

And Holiday is more than ready to be a part of that.

“I want to be here,” said Holiday. “I want to win multiple rings, and I’ve heard people say that here plenty of times. So, I’m ready for that.”