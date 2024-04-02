Which team would you LEAST like to see in the first round? (Celtics Reacts Survey)

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Boston Celtics fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Things change fast in the NBA. While the Celtics have been busy lapping the league at the top of the standings, things are shifting at the bottom of the playoff bracket. There are basically 4 teams stuck in the play-in range that could end up facing the Celtics in the first round. (Note: for the purposes of this poll, I’m assuming that Indy stays out of the play-in)

I’m also curious about who you think has the best chance of coming out of the other half of the bracket to the ECF. I tend to think that the Bucks and Cavs have the best chance, but I could see the Knicks going on a run as well. What do you think?