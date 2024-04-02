Celtics center Al Horford a finalist for Teammate of the Year Award

There may not be a teammate more beloved on the Celtics roster than Al Horford.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and many others have consistently given the veteran big man effusive praise over the years. Tatum even called him his favorite teammate he’s ever had.

Now, Horford is garnering recognition for his efforts in that area on a league-wide basis. He’s among a group of 12 finalists for the 2023-24 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, a list the NBA revealed Tuesday afternoon.

Per the NBA: “The annual honor recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.”

The NBA today announced the finalists for the 2023-24 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.



The annual honor recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment…

Horford joins Harrison Barnes (Kings), Mikal Bridges (Nets), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (Nuggets), Mike Conley (Timberwolves), Markelle Fultz (Magic), T.J. McConnell (Pacers), Larry Nance Jr. (Pelicans), Georges Niang (Cavaliers), Dwight Powell (Mavericks) and Jalen Williams (Thunder).

Current NBA players will select the winner from these 12 finalists.

Jrue Holiday has won the award three of the last four seasons. There’s no set date for this year’s announcement; for context, news surfaced that Holiday won on May 11 last year.