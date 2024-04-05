The best ways that the Celtics can make this stretch of meaningless games fun

It’s official. The Boston Celtics have absolutely nothing to play for over their final six games, after clinching the NBA’s best record on Wednesday night. Their win over the Oklahoma City Thunder guaranteed them home-court advantage throughout the postseason.

So, now what?

Why should we care about this final stretch of the season?

In short, we probably shouldn’t. It should be about rest and ensuring that all of the key players are fresh and ready to go in a few weeks when the games start to count again.

But, what if the Celtics decided to have a little bit of fun while it’s still possible?

Think of the possibilities for shenanigans across six meaningless games.

Boston could toy with fun lineups, fill the final roster spot with some electric candidates, and maybe even challenge themselves a bit.

What if the Celtics spun a challenge wheel before each game?

Imagine watching the NBC Sports Boston pregame show and seeing the broadcast cut to the Celtics’ locker room, where the team would soon find out what their challenge of the night would be.

It could be a sick segment where they spin this giant game-show-style wheel with several different stipulations on it.

Maybe some of the options could be “cover the spread,” “take at least 30 mid-range shots,” “dunk the ball 10 times,” “take no more than 10 threes,” and maybe a few “player X needs to score Y amount of points” options.

Whichever of the bunch it lands on, would be the team’s extra incentive for that night.

You can’t tell me it wouldn’t be hilarious to watch this group try and play a game like it’s 2011 (or maybe just as if they’re this season’s Phoenix Suns team) and fire up endless amounts of elbow jumpers.

Maybe imagine the group trying to force-feed Luke Kornet so he can try and hang 35 on the Portland Trail Blazers.

Hate if you will, but the wheel would make for electric content, for sure.

What if Joe Mazzulla unleashed the most ridiculous lineups imaginable?

Of everything you’ll read in this article, this is probably the most realistic section (though this still isn’t happening, don’t worry). I for one, would be on the edge of my seat watching the Cs trot out an all-big-man lineup.

Think about it. You can’t tell me it wouldn’t be A+ trolling by Joe to roll out Kornet, Kristaps Porzingis, Neemias Queta, Xavier Tillman, and Al Horford to take on the Washinton Wizards, who do not have a single center listed on their official roster.

I’d be just as intrigued to watch the Cs put together their smallest possible five and see how it goes. For what it’s worth, Payton Pritchard is an absolute animal on the offensive glass. Who’s to say he couldn’t hold his own against the likes of Marvin Bagley?

What if Jayson Tatum actually came off the bench for a game?

Scratch what I said before. This is probably the most realistic thing you’re going to read in here today. So, before the season, there was a ton of talk about which of Boston’s top-six would come off the bench. Of course, it ultimately ended up being Al Horford (when everyone plays), but there was some fun banter that it should’ve been Jayson Tatum.

Derrick White told reporters that he actually voted for it to be JT, when the players discussed the matter internally.

Tatum took to Twitter/X to get in on the fun, quoting White’s quote and saying he’d come off the bench once this year.

Told them 1 game this season I’m

Coming off the bench https://t.co/6rOy49GDBu — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) October 26, 2023

Now that the games hold no value, it’d be a nice full-circle moment if Tatum checked in with six minutes to play in the first quarter.

What if the Celtics had the most amount of fun with the 15th roster spot?

Alright, let’s be frank. This is, by far, the most fun hypothetical in this piece.

The Celtics have had this 15th roster spot wide open all season and haven’t done anything with it. They even offloaded Dalano Banton at the trade deadline in a move to have that spot remain open.

For as much talk as there’s been about the final spot, I think the best practice would be to have a little bit of fun with it.

Letting Joe Mazzulla lace ‘em up in an NBA game and become the franchise’s third-ever player-coach. He’d join greats like Bill Russell and Dave Cowens as the only ones to hold that title.

Mazzulla is only 35 years old. He keeps himself in tremendous shape, practicing Jiu-Jitzu, and playing pickup games with the coaching staff. He is, for sure, ready if needed.

Just imagine how electric the Garden would be if he was to check himself into a game. You’ve heard the buzz when Jordan Walsh is in. The Garden crowd was so antsy waiting to see him put the ball in the basket.

Well, that type of energy would be turned to a new level if it was their coach trying to get in the box score.

I mean, let’s not even stop at Joe. I’ve been a longtime proponent of the team holding some sort of contest or “Celtic for a day” giveaway. Even before the Cs clinched the top record in the NBA, there would have been absolutely no drawback to letting a fan suit up and sit on the end of the bench as part of the “official roster” (other than legal liability).

They could let me go out there and be part of the team. I’d be great for vibes, I’ve got the legs to get up and down the floor, and I’d be a constant reminder to the guys of how extraordinary each and every one of them is compared to me, the everyman.

How would you do it? How would you spice up this final stretch of the season? If you made it this far, let us know your circus-like scheme to make these games interesting in the replies.