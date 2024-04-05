Three things to look for as the Celtics host the Kings

It’s official. The Celtics have officially clinched the best record in the NBA. They’ve hit 60 wins for the first time since 2008-09. They’re ready for the playoffs. I think we all are.

But first, they have six more regular-season games, including a stylistically entertaining home matchup Friday at 7:30 p.m, against the Sacramento Kings.

There isn’t technically much to play for, but don’t expect Payton Pritchard or Sam Hauser to suddenly start chucking up airballs. One consistent theme throughout the season is that regardless of who’s out there, the Celtics play with the same energy and expectations every night.

Here are three things to look for in Friday’s game:

Who starts, who plays and who finishes?

The Celtics had their full squad Wednesday against the Thunder (and it showed), but chances are they won’t have everyone play Friday night now that the No. 1 overall seed is solidified.

Whether it’s a stubbed toe, a paper cut or simply labeled as rest, coach Joe Mazzulla will likely find a way to sit at least one of Boston’s catalysts (if everyone plays, respect to them). Perhaps it will be Jaylen Brown, who said he has a strained ligament in his left hand.

He’s 17 points away from 10,000, but he may have to wait. We shall see.

The Celtics might need to save JB from himself here. There’s no reason at all to push this. https://t.co/1yzTHMYPZM — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 4, 2024

Chances are that Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser will be regulars on this night and beyond. If the Celtics blow the Kings out, they may finish the game. If it’s close, they still might.

This is where people have differing opinions. One line of logic says it’s wise to continue to play the regulars (at least a decent amount), to head into the playoffs fresh and with momentum. Another says it’s wise to rest the starters, enter rejuvenated and trust that their habits will carry them despite a layoff.

Personally, I’d do something in the middle. Play some guys in some games, sit others in other games and mix and match until the regular season ends.

Maybe they can win a close game?

The Celtics are 12-2 in their last 14 games. All but one of those wins has been by double digits, and the one that wasn’t, against the Bucks, was a lot closer than it should have been.

Their only two losses in that span were head-scratchers against the Hawks in late March. It would be beneficial to win a close game or two in this final six. Before that, they lost two close games to the Cavaliers and Nuggets – so the trend exists to some degree, at least in the short term.

Celtics this season:



— 1st in ORTG (1st all-time)

— 3rd in DRTG

— 1st in NETRTG (3rd all-time)

— 1st in 3P%

— 1st in TS% (1st all-time)

— First 60-win Celtics team since 2009



Their starting 5 has only played 35 games together. pic.twitter.com/5h07Q6SOGo — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 4, 2024

Other than the Bucks game, they haven’t won a game by single digits since mid-February.

It’s not like they’re going to tank a game to put themselves in that situation (though it would be sneaky brilliant), but finding themselves down five to Sacramento with five minutes left could be beneficial in the long run.

Calling finishing in close games a weakness would be a stretch. But it is an area where the Celtics are human. Finding a way to pull out a tight win, against a solid opponent, would provide a boost.

How do the Kings look?

Sacramento will be on the second night of a back to back, following a game in New York against the Knicks on Thursday.

I personally think the back to back is a bit overblown in the NBA. They’re extremely well conditioned professional athletes. They can handle it.

The Celtics are 33-3 at TD Garden this year with 5 home games remaining



Since the NBA moved to an 82-game season in '68, only two Celtics teams have done better at home pic.twitter.com/qNYzPQpBwT — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) April 4, 2024

But there is somewhat of an advantage to sitting at home, sleeping in your bed and waiting for a team amid a four-game road trip to come to your house.

The Kings are right on the border between the playoffs and play-in, so this is a big game for Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis is on a tear, De’Aaron Fox is always a threat and Sacramento has shooting throughout the roster. This will be a a solid test.

But if this season has taught us anything...It may not matter at all who plays or who the opponent is. If Boston is at home, and the TD Garden crowd is roaring, chances are the Celtics will win by double digits. Sorry in advance if I just jinxed it.