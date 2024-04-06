What teams do Celtics fans want to avoid in the playoffs? (NBA Reacts)

The Boston Celtics have officially wrapped up home court advantage throughout the playoffs. Now we just have to wait and see who their opponents will be. That equation is even more difficult with the variable of the play-in tournament.

So I thought it would be a good exercise to see which teams Boston fans would LEAST like to see in round one. To the surprise of exactly no one, the Miami Heat were the top vote getter. There’s a lot of PTSD involved in that selection. I’d really like to count out the Heat given their 2nd straight up and down regular season. However, they do seem to be a team built for the playoffs. So until they are eliminated, they’ll be a concern.

Not far behind them is the Sixers and it isn’t hard to see why with reigning MVP Joel Embiid returning to the court.

Facing either of those two teams would be a tough draw for the Celtics, but ultimately I like our chances against anyone in the NBA.

Assuming there are no upsets and the Celtics advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, it seems like the consensus is that they will be facing the Bucks. I had formerly thought that the Knicks would be set up for a deep postseason run but injuries have cut into their momentum.

I think this vote just boils down to respect to Dame and Giannis. They have been playing better defense since Doc Rivers took over. With all that said, they seem like a fundamentally flawed team and I wouldn’t be too surprised to see them upset before they reach the ECF. I guess we’ll see though.

