Portland Trail Blazers (21-56) at Boston Celtics (61-16) Game #78 4/7/24

Portland Trail Blazers (21-56) at Boston Celtics (61-16)

Sunday, April 7, 2024

6:00 PM ET

Game #78, Home Game #38

TV: NBCSB, ROOT-SP+, NBA-LP

Radio: 98.5 Sports Hub, Rip City Radio 620, Sirius XM

TD Garden

The Celtics go from a team fighting for playoff position to a team fighting for lottery position as they host the Portland Trailblazers. This is the second and final game between these two teams this season. The Celtics won the first game 121-99 in Portland on March 11. The Celtics won the series 2-0 last season. They are 74-49 overall all time against Portland and they are 39-22 in games played in Boston.

The Celtics remain in first place in the East and first place overall in the league. They are an incredible 14 games ahead of 2nd place Milwaukee, 15.5 games ahead of 3rd place Cleveland, 16 games ahead of both 4th place Orlando and 5th place New York, and 17.5 games ahead of 6th place Indiana. They are 34-3 at home and 8-2 in their last 10 games. They are 22-7 against Western Conference teams. They have won their last 4 games.

The Trail Blazers are 14th in the West, 2 games ahead of 15th place San Antonio. They are 6 games behind 13th place Memphis and 21 games behind the Golden State Warriors, who are in the final play-in spot. They are 10-29 on the road and 2-8 in their last 10 games. They are 13-16 against Eastern Conference opponents and they have won their last 2 games, after losing the previous 10.

The Celtics are playing in the last game of a 3 game home stand after a 6 game road trip. They went 4-2 on the trip, beating Detroit, Chicago, New Orleans and Charlotte and losing 2 games to Atlanta. They beat the Thunder 135-100 in the first game back at home and edged out the Kings 101-100, with the reserves playing the entire 4th quarter against the Kings starters. Next, they have one game on the road in Milwaukee before finishing the season at home against New York, Charlotte and Washington.

Join us on Playback! Make sure to check out the CelticsBlog Playback stream to watch games with us! To sign up: Head over to playback.tv and create an account with your email address

Connect and select your NBA League Pass login as your streaming account (sign up for League Pass here first if you don’t have it)

Go to https://www.playback.tv/celticsblog and hit the JOIN button

Make sure to activate push notifications so you know when we’re going live

The Portland Trail Blazers are playing in the final game of a 7 game road trip. They lost the first 4 games of the road trip, losing to Houston, Atlanta, Miami and Orlando before getting out-tanked in the last two games by Charlotte and Washington. After this game, they will play at home against New Orleans, Golden State, and Houston before finishing the season on the road against the Kings.

Derrick White missed Friday’s game against Sacramento but is not on the injury list at this time. Jaylen Brown remains on the list as questionable with a left hand sprain. He has missed 2 of the Celtics last 3 games. Jayson Tatum was added to the injury report as questionable with a right knee contusion. He has not missed a game since since March 22. Jaden Springer has missed has missed five games with a knee injury and is also questionable.

All 3 are listed as a game time decision. I’m expecting Jaylen to return and Jayson to sit this game as the Celtics try to manage health and conditioning. If Jayson sits, Al Horford should get the start. If Jaylen sits, Sam Hauser will likely get the start once again. But then again, who knows at this time of the season. There may also be other late additions to the list with various bumps and bruises.

For Portland, former Celtic Malcolm Brogdon will miss his 29th game with with right elbow tendinitis. Toumani Camara is out with a rib injury. Shaedon Sharpe hasn’t played since Jan. 11 after having abdominal surgery and is out for this game. Anfernee Simons will miss his eighth game with a knee injury. Matisse Thybulle will miss his 4th game with an ankle injury. Former Celtic Robert Williams is out for the season with a torn ligament in his right kne.e. Jerami Grant is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Probable Celtics Starters

Grid View Jrue Holiday Photo by Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images

Derrick White Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Jaylen Brown Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Al Horford Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Celtics Reserves

Oshae Brissett

Svi Mykhailiuk

Luke Kornet

Payton Pritchard

Jordan Walsh

Xavier Tillman

Sam Hauser

2 Way Players

JD Davison

Drew Peterson

Neemias Queta

Injuries/Out

Jaylen Brown (hand) questionable

Jayson Tatum (knee) questionable

Jaden Springer (knee) questionable

Head Coach

Joe Mazzulla

Probable Trail Blazers Starters

Grid View Scoot Henderson Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Rayan Rupert Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Kris Murray Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Jabari Walker Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Deandre Ayton Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Trail Blazers Reserves

Delano Banton

Moses Brown

Duop Reath

Two-Way Players

Ibou Badji

Ashton Hagans

Justin Minaya

Injuries/Out

Ibou Badji (back) questionable

Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) out

Toumani Camara (ribs) out

Jerami Grant (hamstring) doubtful

Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen) out

Anfernee Simons (knee) out

Matisse Thybulle (ankle) out

Robert Williams III (knee) out

Head Coach

Chauncey Billups

Key Matchups

Grid View Kristaps Porzingis Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Deandre Ayton Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis vs Deandre Ayton

Ayton is averaging 16.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal per game. He is shooting 57.6% from the field and 20% on 3 pointers. In the first game against the Celtics, he finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds, and 1 assist. He shot 57.9% from the field but did not take a 3. The Celtics need to keep him out of the paint and off the boards.

Grid View Jrue Holiday Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Scoot Henderson Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Jrue Holiday vs Scoot Henderson

Henderson is averaging 13.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He is shooting 38.7% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc. In the first game against the Celtics he finished with 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists while shooting 41.7% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc.

Honorable Mention

Payton Pritchard vs Delano Banton

Pritchard has been the Celtics spark plug off the bench and likewise, that is what former Celtic, Delano Banton, has become for the Trail Blazers. Banton is averaging 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.1% on 3’s for the season. In his last 5 games, he is averaging 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. I’m sure he is going to try to show his former team what they are missing out on.

Keys to the Game

Defense - I know I say it every game, but defense is the key to winning every game and will be the key to winning a championship. The Blazers average 106.9 points and the Celtics average 120.8 points per game. The Celtics are 2nd in the league with a defensive rating of 110.5 while the Blazers are 23rd with a defensive rating of 116.6. The Celtics need to keep making tough defense their priority and identity. They must make defense their identity consistently in every minute of every game, especially as they get closer to the playoffs.

Rebound - As Pat Riley once stated, “No rebounds, no rings.” The Celtics are 2nd with 46.5 rebounds per game while the Trail Blazers are 25th with 42.3 rebounds per game. The Celtics must make an extra effort to grab rebounds in order to give themselves extra possessions as well as to keep the Blazers from scoring second chance points, as the Trail Blazers are 5th with 15.7 second chance points per game. The Celtics must be the team that works harder on the boards if they want to win this one. Much of rebounding is effort and desire and the Celtics need both to get a win in this game.

Al Scoring 8+ Points - Ok, this is a little out there, but the Celtics have won 22 straight games when Al Horford scores 8 or more points. Maybe it’s because they move the ball more and that gives Al more possessions to score on, or maybe it’s just a coincidence, but it bodes well for the Celtics when Al gets involved in the offense and scores 8 or more points.

Be Aggressive - The Celtics have to be the team that works harder and wants the win more. They have to dive for loose balls, go for every rebound and just hustle on every play on both ends of the court. They have to be aggressive in getting to the basket as well and not settle for outside shots, especially if they aren’t falling. Whether it’s the starters or reserves, they need to go all out with maximum effort.

X-Factors Home vs End of the Road - The Celtics are once again at home. They should get a boost from playing at home in front of their home crowd. The Blazers are just 10-29 on the road and so the Celtics need to stay focused and not give them any confidence or help them by turning the ball over or shooting poorly. The Trail Blazers are playing in the final game of a 7 game road trip and that is usually one of the hardest games to win as the team is tired and ready to be home already.

Officiating - I know that I say this every game, but the officiating really is always an x-factor in every game. Every crew calls the game differently whether they call every little ticky tack foul or they let a lot of contact go and let the teams play. Some refs favor the home team and some not so much and sometimes they just make a bunch of head scratching calls. The Celtics have got to adjust to the way the game is being called and not let themselves get frustrated by the officiating.

And make sure to check out CelticsBlog’s Playback stream for a live conversation about the game. To participate, just create a free account, connect your LP sub if you have it, and join our community!