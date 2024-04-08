Three things you might have missed from Celtics-Trail Blazers

Another meaningless game, another win for the Boston Celtics. For the second straight game, the bench unit played the entire fourth quarter. This time around, rather than lose the lead, they extended it.

Payton Pritchard, Oshae Brissett, and Xavier Tillman led the way as Boston took down the Portland Trail Blazers 124-107.

1. Porzingis tap-out → Holiday three

Kristaps Porzingis had a couple of these passes against the Sacramento Kings. He did it again on Sunday night.

A perfect mix of great ball movement and a fun pass from Porzingis.

2. Jaden Springer minutes

Joe Mazzulla threw Jaden Springer for the final 38 seconds of the first quarter. That was the only playing time he got against the Trail Blazers.

His first action of the game? Diving on the floor for a loose ball.

After the quarter came to a close, Mazzulla pulled Springer to the side and dapped him up.

“Just giving him the opportunity,” Mazzulla said. “So, we were double big, but we went for the two-for-one, and we could have closed it out. We closed it out 6-0, and those four seconds were super important. I can’t remember what happened as to why they ended up- Oh, we got fouled, so they got the last shot. And like I said before, those seconds are super important.

“So, any chance you can get to put a guy in to let him know how important every single possession is, that’s kind of what I was explaining to him. So, we closed out that two-for-one situation 6-0, and I thought that kind of helped us.”

Every second matters. Especially to Mazzulla.

3. Mazzulla cooks

My bad, Joe.