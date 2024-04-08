Light work: 5 Takeaways from Celtics/Blazers

#1 Got to do better on the glass

Allowing 22 offensive rebounds against a rebuilding team that has struggled to tread water this season is not ideal for the Boston Celtics. Yes, they’re going to gather some data and can learn from the game tape, but the fact that they were dominated on their glass is concerning.

The Portland Trail Blazers boast multiple physical bodies in their frontcourt. Boston needs to find ways to overcome those physical challenges when losing the muscle battle on the glass. Xavier Tillman was acquired for this specific reason.

I get that the Celtics' season is over. I get that they’re experimenting with different aspects of their game plan, rotations, combinations, and minute distribution. I get that they still won the game. What I don’t get is how they struggled to adjust to limit Jabari Walker (6 offensive boards) and Deandre Ayton (7 offensive boards) throughout the game.

You can live with a couple of hustle rebounds. You can live with some long rebounds finding the opposing team. You can’t live with being outworked around your own rim.

Definitely something for Joe Mazzulla and the coaching staff to work on in the closing weeks.

#2 Brown makes history

Jaylen Brown hit the 10,000 points mark against Portland. He celebrated with a salute to the fans in attendance, and then he got back to work.

Brown finished the layup with a left-handed finish. It was likely a homage to the discourse surrounding his “lack of a left hand” that occurred throughout last summer. Nevertheless, seeing Brown hit such a big milestone was fun. He’s had an amazing season, and this was an excellent way of adding to that.

“I don’t wanna skip over that. It’s been a great journey. Even though the journey is still going, you just take the moments to appreciate all of the hard work and effort that has gone into getting to this point,” Brown told the media. “I’m incredibly grateful and I’m looking forward to the future. ... And I’m looking forward to just continue to grow, continue to improve, and to maximize my potential.

#3 Hauser’s shot bounced back

After a horrendous 1-of-18 night against the Sacramento Kings, Sam Hauser bounced back with a far more balanced performance. He didn’t turn nuclear, or discover his flamethrower style shooting. He did, however, known down his shots at a respectable clip.

Hauser ended the game with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting. He converted 2 of his 4 perimeter shots, too. For Celtics fans, seeing Hauser quickly bounce back after a night that could go down as the worst in his career is encouraging. The best shooters have short memories.

The last thing the Celtics needed heading into the playoffs was for Hauser to lose his confidence and embark on a shooting slump. He’s too important to the bench spacing, and his movement shooting provides a valuable decoy or release valve option, depending on how the defensive plays him.

#4 Pritchard’s surge continues

Payton Pritchard’s game has gone to another level this season.

All the numbers are pointing at him being one of the NBA’s most reliable back-up guards. In recent weeks, his game has gone up another notch. His playmaking — once viewed as a potential weakness — has become a core strength. He ended the night against Portland with 8 assists to his name along with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

Of course, there’s something about Pritchard playing against Portland. He always raises his game. Nevertheless, his performance on Sunday wasn’t an outlier. Instead, it’s become par for the course.

I’m really enjoying Pritchard's recent performances. If he can sustain this production into the playoffs, he will be a major part of Boston’s potential success.

#5 Dalano Banton is shining

Dalano Banton was never going to find success with the Celtics. There was too much competition for places and too much experience ahead of him in the rotation. However, the Trail Blazers have more than enough opportunity for him, and now, he’s thriving in a significantly larger role off the bench.

Since joining the Trail Blazers, Banton has averaged 16.4 points, 3.5 assists, and 4.7 rebounds. He shoots 42.5% from the field on 14.3 shot attempts per game. This is the sort of opportunity he needed to prove that he could hang in the NBA and thrive in a role that allowed him to showcase his skills.

Looking ahead

The Celtics are back in action on Wednesday. They will face the Milwaukee Bucks in a game that could have been huge, but now will likely be another check on the list as the Celtics saunter into the postseason.

Milwaukee needs wins. Boston doesn’t. It will be interesting to see how both teams approach this game and what coaching decisions are made from both Doc Rivers and Mazzulla.

Catch you all on Wednesday.