Kristaps Porzingis named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Kristaps Porzingis has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of April 1st, mixing efficiency and all-around power to propel the Celtics to a 4-0 record since.

Porzingis’ award case was propelled largely by his ridiculous shooting splits. Since April 1, he has shot a blistering 65.9 percent from the floor and an other-worldly 63.6 percent from three-point land. Porzingis also put together a stat-sheet-stuffing performance against Oklahoma City, scoring 27 and notching 5 blocks to compliment his 12 rebounds and 4 assists.

This is Porzingis’ fourth time winning Player of the Week, and first as a member of the Celtics.

Additionally, Porzingis joins Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White as the fourth Celtic to win the award this season. The 2023-2024 Celtics are the first team in NBA history with four different winners, a testament to their team-oriented style backed up by an overwhelming depth of talent.

Since the Celtics acquired Porzingis from the Washington Wizards in a deal that sent Marcus Smart to Memphis, Boston has been quasi-unbeatable, ripping through the league to the tune of 62 wins and only 16 losses. Porzingis’ size and rim protection—as well as his unicorn-like offensive abilities—have given the Celtics a new gear, one they’ve exploited to its fullest throughout the season.

Porzingis’ career has been largely hamstrung by injuries, which was by far the biggest concern when the Celtics traded fan-favorite Smart to bring him in. However, the Celtics have enjoyed a remarkably healthy season from Porzingis, with him on pace to play over 58 games for only the third time in his eight-year NBA career. Porzingis likely could have suited up more if the Celtics had needed him, but they’ve been able to manage his health very intentionally throughout the season.

The Celtics last four remaining games are nothing but a glorified scrimmage, though Porzingis may see some action to keep him warm for the playoffs.