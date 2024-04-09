Celtics sign Neemias Queta for playoff run

With a week left in the regular season, the Celtics have finally found their 15th man.

The team has announced that they have signed Neemias Queta for the rest of the season, making him eligible for postseason play. MassLive’s Brian Robb is also reporting that it is a multi-year deal. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto says it’s a team option in 2024-2025.

After Queta was released by Sacramento after an MVP season with their Stockton affiliate, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens scooped him up to a two-way contact early last fall. He played meaningful minutes early in the regular season that included a strong stretch on a December west coast trip while the team’s front court weathered injuries. In twenty-six games, the Portuguese native has averaged 4.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 11.4 minutes per game.

It is unclear whether Queta has played his final game for Boston’s G-League affiliate. Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis are both listed as questionable tonight in Milwaukee. It could be a good opportunity for Queta to get some valuable run with the big club, but the organization might also give him a chance to finish off what he started up north.

In Maine, Queta has flourished as a pogo stick of a room protector/runner and been a big part of their Finals run. He's averaged 14.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1, and 1.9 blocks in eight games, including 16 and 19 in the Eastern Conference Final win on Sunday. The Maine Celtics host the Oklahoma City Blue in Game 1 tonight in a best-of-three.

Two weeks ago, Queta told CelticsBlog’s Noa Dalzell and Bobby Manning that he and the team hadn’t discussed a new deal. “I’m just doing my job,” Queta said. “If it comes down to it and they want to give me the contract, it’s cool. If they don’t want to give it to me, I can live with it. I’m doing what was expected during the year and that’s where we’re at.”

Queta now slots in as the fifth big in the rotation after the acquisition of Xavier Tillman Sr. at the trade deadline, but this move could signal a long term opportunity for the center. Maine alumns Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet took similar paths as late season additions as well that materialized in to established roles down the road.