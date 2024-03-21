Five players to watch in March Madness

March Madness has arrived, and there’s a good chance my bracket will already be busted by the time you read this.

If you’re in the same boat, but are still looking for reasons to watch, there are many players who could potentially end up on the Celtics next year.

The Celtics don’t have any concrete holes on the roster, but it never hurts to add reliable on-ball defenders, lethal shooters or versatile bigs. Here are five guys (no burgers and fries, sorry), plus five bonus players, who could fit in well with the Celtics.

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton

Scheierman, a 6-foot-7, 205-pound guard/wing, is averaging 18.4 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists for the Bluejays, while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from 3-point range.

He’s a sweet-shooting lefty, who’s a threat every time he touches the ball, but he can also affect the game in other ways. Scheierman started his career as a standout at South Dakota State, transferred to Creighton two years ago and has become a household name since. He’s the only player in Division I history with at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists and 300 3-pointers. Not too shabby.

AP Third-Team All-America



Johni Broome

Jaedon LeDee

Baylor Scheierman

Terrence Shannon Jr.

Caleb Love pic.twitter.com/NWoBUIad9E — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 19, 2024

Defense in the NBA is a bit of a concern, but the third-team All-American could be a weapon off the bench. I know, I know, the Celtics already have sniper Sam Hauser; but adding even more shooting to a roster with elite playmaking never hurts.

Oso Ighodaro, Marquette

Let’s stay in the Big East, where Ighodaro, a 6-foot-11, 235-pound big, is a name to know. He’s averaging 14 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block and 0.9 steals for the Golden Eagles.

He would fit in well with Joe Mazzulla’s system – a fleet-footed defender who can guard multiple positions effectively and excel in the pick and roll. Ighodaro doesn’t shoot 3’s, but he has great footwork down low and would provide a necessary post presence long term.

I really like Oso Ighodaro. Feels like he's going to be a jack-of-all-trades guy in the NBA. He'll probably get picked later than he should by a smart team and then he'll just be in the rotation doing stuff from Day 1. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 16, 2024

One thing that stands out about Ighodaro is his efficiency. He’s a career 62.8 percent shooter – that’s hard to do in college, especially when opposing defenses are game-planning largely to stop you. Think Rui Hachimura, but slightly taller and slightly less versatile offensively.

Johni Broome, Auburn

Broome, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound big, started his career at Morehead State and has since emerged as one of the best players in the Southeastern Conference. He’s putting up an absurd stat line of 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals, while shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from 3.

Your SEC Tournament MVP: #Auburn C Johni Broome pic.twitter.com/yPLBxoFHLB — Adam Cole (@colereporter) March 17, 2024

Calling him a lights-out 3-point shooter would be a stretch, but he’s fully capable of keeping defenses honest in the NBA. Broome, also a lefty and also a third-team All-American, has a medium-high floor and medium-high ceiling, and he could be a steal in the second round.

I’m not saying Auburn is going to beat UConn, but it’s one of the few teams that has a chance to beat UConn, and Broome is a major reason why.

Jamal Shead, Houston

Shead, a first-team All-American, has been arguably the best guard in college basketball this season. His stats (13.1 points, 6.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals) are impressive, but his defense really sets him apart.

He’s an NBA-ready on-ball defender who can provide minutes off the bench as a rookie to fluster the other team’s point guard. Shead, who’s 6 feet, 2 inches, 200 pounds, plays his best in the biggest moments and has a knack for delivering in the clutch.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson on Jamal Shead being AP first-team All-American, which follows same honor for Marcus Sasser:



"They are willing to put winning above statistics."



He adds: "Jamal is a winner." — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) March 19, 2024

The only legitimate concern is his shooting. He’s a 29.9 percent 3-point shooter, so that’s certainly not a strength, but he makes up for it with his smarts, motor and versatility. He could complement Payton Pritchard well off the bench.

Alex Karaban, UConn

Karaban, a Southborough native, is ready to represent Massachusetts in the league. He contributed on UConn’s championship team a season ago and has maximized an expanded role this year on a team that’s more than capable of repeating.

He’s up to 13.9 points, 5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, while shooting a ridiculous 50.1 percent from the floor, 39.5 percent from 3 and 88.9 percent from the line. Karaban, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward, is an elite floor spacer, has a high basketball IQ and knows how to both blend in and stand out.

Alex Karaban appreciation post pic.twitter.com/ngmRz8rFTB — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) March 12, 2024

He has a chance to go out as a back-to-back champion, following a stellar two-year career, and make a whole lot of money. I’m sure he wouldn’t object to playing for his hometown team.

Bonus options

I told you there would be five more! Trey Alexander (Creighton guard), DaRon Holmes (Dayton big), Pelle Larsen (Arizona wing), Tyler Kolek (Marquette guard) and Harrison Ingram (North Carolina wing) all could fit in well with the Celtics.