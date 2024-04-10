Must Cs: Luke Kornet takes and makes his first 3 of the season

A day after a solar eclipse captured the imagination of a nation, junior astronomer Luke Kornet did something that’s a bit of a rarity itself in Boston’s 104-91 loss in Milwaukee last night.

Here’s CelticsBlog’s Sam LaFrance and Jack Simone on our Playback TV simulcast:

For what it’s worth, this astrology enthusiast saw it in the stars hours before tipoff.

It’s not as if three-point shooting is the moon to Kornet. The 28-year-old Vanderbilt product started his career with the Knicks as a bit of a stretch big. In his sophomore season in New York, he hit 70-of-193 triples (36.3%), but after rejoining the Celtics two years ago, he’s pretty much abandoned the shot; last year, he was 3-for-13, including a three-pointer in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Want more Kornetmania? Back in Maine where the franchise’s G-League affiliate took Game 1 of the Finals 106-86 over the Oklahoma City Blue, Neemias Queta scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds after earning a standard contract and a chance to compete with the big club later this month.

In the blowout, this happened:

The Queta Qontest?



Luke Kornet = trendsetter. pic.twitter.com/fBjWz4AtJv — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 10, 2024

For those wondering, Queta has never shot a three in his NBA career, but if he’s getting coaching from Kornet, the sky is the limit.